Missing Saskatchewan boy, 4, was last seen in Star Wars hoodie
Sweetgrass Kennedy (Prince Albert Police handout photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 3:37PM EDT
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. -- Police in Prince Albert, Sask., are asking for help to find a little boy who was last seen on Thursday afternoon.
Four-year-old Sweetgrass Kennedy was last seen wearing a light-blue Star Wars hoodie and orange Halloween pants.
Police are asking residents and business owners to check any video they may have from surveillance cameras between 3:00 p.m. Thursday and the present.
Officers are looking for video which captures children or a child matching the boy's description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service.
Update - Missing Person Sweetgrass Kennedy @PAPOLICEca are asking the public to check home and business surveillance to assist in locating 4 year old Sweetgrass. https://t.co/uGmNYxQibQ pic.twitter.com/b2RotVydDj— Prince Albert Police (@PAPOLICEca) May 11, 2018
