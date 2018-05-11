

The Canadian Press





PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. -- Police in Prince Albert, Sask., are asking for help to find a little boy who was last seen on Thursday afternoon.

Four-year-old Sweetgrass Kennedy was last seen wearing a light-blue Star Wars hoodie and orange Halloween pants.

Police are asking residents and business owners to check any video they may have from surveillance cameras between 3:00 p.m. Thursday and the present.

Officers are looking for video which captures children or a child matching the boy's description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service.