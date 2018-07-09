

CTVNews.ca Staff





A two-year-old boy who went missing Saturday in a small border town southwest of Montreal has been found.

Police say the toddler, whose name is Ryland, went missing in the town of Dundee, Que., about 100 kilometres southwest of Montreal, on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m.

Quebec police had officers, police dogs and helicopters helping out in the search. The RCMP as well as fire departments in both the U.S. and Canada also worked to find the boy.

Once the boy had been found, the boy’s family took to Facebook to thank those who helped out, adding Ryland had been on a “13-hour solo adventure in the forest.”

Aside from several bug bites, Ryland appears to be uninjured in the video.

Police and the family have not made public the circumstances of how Ryland was found.