Missing Quebec toddler found safe near U.S. border
A two-year-old boy named Ryland went missing in Quebec's Monteregie region on July 7, 2018. (Photo: Surete du Quebec)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 8:10AM EDT
A two-year-old boy who went missing Saturday in a small border town southwest of Montreal has been found.
Police say the toddler, whose name is Ryland, went missing in the town of Dundee, Que., about 100 kilometres southwest of Montreal, on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m.
Quebec police had officers, police dogs and helicopters helping out in the search. The RCMP as well as fire departments in both the U.S. and Canada also worked to find the boy.
Once the boy had been found, the boy’s family took to Facebook to thank those who helped out, adding Ryland had been on a “13-hour solo adventure in the forest.”
Aside from several bug bites, Ryland appears to be uninjured in the video.
Police and the family have not made public the circumstances of how Ryland was found.
Suite au retour de Ryland après son aventure solo de 13 heures en foret et en attendant notre remerciement formel, voici un petit message de Ryland. After Ryland's return from his 13 hour solo adventure in the forest, here is a little message he has to share until we prepare our formal heartfelt thanks to everyone.Posted by Rolf Muehleisen on Sunday, 8 July 2018
