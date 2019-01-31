Missing plane found in Northwest Territories with no survivors: RCMP
A CC-130 Hercules approaches Summerside Airport during 413 Transport and Rescue Search and Rescue Exercise on September 28, 2011. (DND-Cpl Vincent Carbonneau / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 3:47PM EST
YELLOWKNIFE -- RCMP say everyone on a plane reported missing in a remote area of the Northwest Territories are dead.
On Wednesday, contact was lost with an Air Tindi King Air 200 with two pilots on board near Wha ti about 160 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.
A military CC-130 Hercules found the downed aircraft.
Search and rescue technicians supported by a Canadian Ranger Patrol Group made their way to the site through heavy snow.
The RCMP says it is now working with the N.W.T. Coroner's Office and the Transportation Safety Board.
Police say the investigation continues and no further information will be released out of respect for the families of the people who were on the plane.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto airport runway 'incursions' pose serious crash risk: safety board
- Winnipeg hits temperatures colder than Siberia
- Transit officer released from hospital, search ongoing for gunman in Surrey, B.C.
- Missing plane found in Northwest Territories with no survivors: RCMP
- Fire that destroyed most of N.L.'s largest food bank caused by appliance