

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Police say they have located the body of a missing 29-year-old Hamilton woman and arrested a man in connection with her death.

Hamilton police say Holly Hamilton was reported missing by her family on Monday.

They say Hamilton was last seen by members of her family Sunday evening and had never gone missing before.

Investigators did not say where the woman's body was found or identify the man arrested.

They say further information would be made public later Wednesday.