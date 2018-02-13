Missing, murdered indigenous women and girls inquiry holds hearings in Moncton
Michele Audette, a commissioner with the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, fought back tears during a hearing in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 5:43AM EST
MONCTON, N.B. -- The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls begins two days of hearings in Moncton, N.B., today.
Commissioner Michele Audette says about 20 family members and survivors are expected to address the hearings.
The federal government set up the inquiry in December 2015 to address the high number of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.
The commissioners began the inquiry in September 2016 and were hoping to issue a final report by the end of 2018, but the commission is widely expected to ask for a deadline extension.
Last month, the federally-funded commission -- plagued by many staffing changes through its tenure -- lost another executive director.
The commission said Debbie Reid 's departure was a personnel matter and appointed director of operations Calvin Wong as the interim executive director.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Family 'learned to hate' after Laura Babcock was killed, sentencing hearing told
- Missing, murdered indigenous women and girls inquiry holds hearings in Moncton
- Notley says she wants progress within days from feds on B.C. pipeline dispute
- Boushie verdict: No justice without Indigenous people in the system, says lawyer
- Halifax's University of King's College to examine possible links to slavery