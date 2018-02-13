

The Canadian Press





MONCTON, N.B. -- The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls begins two days of hearings in Moncton, N.B., today.

Commissioner Michele Audette says about 20 family members and survivors are expected to address the hearings.

The federal government set up the inquiry in December 2015 to address the high number of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

The commissioners began the inquiry in September 2016 and were hoping to issue a final report by the end of 2018, but the commission is widely expected to ask for a deadline extension.

Last month, the federally-funded commission -- plagued by many staffing changes through its tenure -- lost another executive director.

The commission said Debbie Reid 's departure was a personnel matter and appointed director of operations Calvin Wong as the interim executive director.