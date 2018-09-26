Missing hunters found dead in northern Manitoba, relative says
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:15AM EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Man. - A relative says two hunters from Winnipeg who have been missing near Grand Rapids, Man., since last weekend have been found dead.
Angela Richard says the men's bodies were found together, although the RCMP has yet to confirm the deaths.
Richard is offering her thanks to everyone who helped with the search.
Police have said the men, 60 and 73, set off from a larger hunting party on all-terrain vehicles around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
One of the ATVs was later found but there were no other signs of the hunters, who were known to be experienced outdoorsmen.
A plane from Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ont., along with ground teams, were involved in the search.
