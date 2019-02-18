

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- A search and rescue manager says a missing hiker has not been spotted by rescuers who have flown above an area where an avalanche struck north of Vancouver.

Allan McMordie of North Shore Search and Rescue says it's too dangerous for them to get near Runner Peak, where the avalanche hit Monday morning, possibly burying the man.

The rescuers were able to rescue the missing man's friend, who activated his emergency beacon and called for help on his cellphone after the avalanche struck.

McMordie says they reached the man with a long line around 4:30 p.m. Monday and he was with crews at the search and rescue station.

He says a team from Whistler Blackcomb dropped explosives from a helicopter to try to ease the danger of further avalanches in the area.

Crews were assessing safety on Monday evening and McMordie says it's very dangerous to be in an avalanche area in the dark because it's impossible to see what's coming.