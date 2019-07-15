Missing girls in Algonquin Park have been found
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 12:08PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 12:30PM EDT
Two 16-year-old girls missing in Algonquin Park since Thursday have been found safe, police said on Monday. An OPP canine unit found the girls around noon.
A large search and rescue effort was launched after Marta Malek and Maya Mirota were reported missing on Friday night when they failed to show up at a predetermined checkpoint with the rest of their camping group. The campers from Kitchener, Ont., had broken up into smaller groups with plans to meet at another site within the park.
The girls went missing in a part of Algonquin that is composed of dense forestry and extremely rugged terrain, making the search particularly challenging. A police helicopter, a plane from the Ministry of Natural Resources, and police dogs had all been enlisted to help the provincial police and a trained civilian search and rescue group comb through the region.
Prior to their rescue, Mirota and Malek were last seen on the Western Uplands Trail, near Rainbow Lake on Thursday morning.
Before they were found, police spokesman Bill Dickson had expressed optimism they were in good condition and simply lost, due to optimal weather conditions and the fact that the girls were experienced campers equipped with a tent and enough supplies to last several days.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come...
