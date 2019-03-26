A Chinese citizen believed to be the victim of a kidnapping near Toronto over the weekend has been found, according to police.

Wanzhen Lu, 22, had been missing since Saturday evening, after he pulled into the parking garage of his condo building in Markham, Ont., in his Land Rover Range Rover.

York Regional Police have said that surveillance video shows three men shocking him with a stun gun, forcing him into a van and driving away.

A woman who arrived with Lu was physically unharmed and immediately contacted building security. Police have not said how she is connected to Lu.

On Tuesday, police said that a 35-year-old Toronto man had been arrested early that morning at an undisclosed location in connection with the kidnapping.

The man’s name is not being released as it has not been determined what charges he will face. Police would not say whether he was one of the men shown on security camera footage.

“We believe he is involved in this kidnapping. As far as what his involvement is, that’s part of the ongoing investigation,” Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters.

Police had been seeking a total of four male suspects in the case. They have not been identified publicly, and police have said they have no information about a possible motive.

Lu is a Chinese national studying at a school in Toronto, which borders Markham. He sometimes uses the name Peter when in Canada, and has been known to drive high-end cars including a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce.

Pattenden said relatives of Lu had travelled from China to Canada following his disappearance. He said they are “very traumatized” and asking for privacy.

The minivan believed to have been used in the kidnapping was found in Toronto Sunday night following a tip to police from a member of the public.