

The Canadian Press





MELFORT, Sask. - Police say they have found the remains of a little boy who disappeared in Prince Albert, Sask., in the spring.

Sweetgrass Kennedy was last seen on May 10 and Prince Albert police had said evidence suggested the four-year-old fell into the North Saskatchewan River.

Hundreds of volunteers looked for the boy in the community at the time, covering 160 kilometres of riverbank.

His body was found Saturday after Melfort RCMP received a report of human remains along the North Saskatchewan riverbank near James Smith Cree Nation.

Evidence at the scene was sent to Saskatoon for examination by a forensic pathologist and forensic anthropologist.

Police say the coroner confirmed the boy's identity.