Missing 5-year-old found with life-threatening injuries
Police released an image of the missing five-year-old boy. (Peel Regional Police)
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 7:19AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 19, 2018 7:58AM EDT
Paramedics say the five-year-old boy who went missing from his home northwest of Toronto has life-threatening injuries and has been transported to hospital.
Peel Regional Police say they received a call about the missing child just after 6 a.m. on Thursday morning. He was last seen by his mother in his room at his home at approximately 2 a.m.
The child’s mother woke up around 6 a.m. and discovered he was gone and the door was open, police said.
An hour later, police said the child was found close to train tracks not far from his home.
The boy was taken to Brampton Civic Hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics told CP24.
Police said there were no signs of forced entry at the home.
“As far as the circumstances of how he went missing or what happened, we don’t know yet," Const. Harinder Sohi said. “We will be interviewing the mom later on and we’ll be looking for any video in the area and try to speak to witnesses who might have seen what happened.”
With files from CP24
Update— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 19, 2018
Located missing 5 year old
At 6:59 a.m. close to train tracks.
Transported to hospital extent of injuries unknown.#PRPMP P180270089 #Brampton
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Canada's premiers to highlight opposing agendas at N.B. meeting
- Moose wanders onto Ottawa highway, snarling traffic
- Verdict expected in case of Quebec cop charged in dangerous driving death
- Missing 5-year-old found with life-threatening injuries
- Wildfire prompts evacuation order in B.C.'s Southern Interior