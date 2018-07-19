

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Paramedics say the five-year-old boy who went missing from his home northwest of Toronto has life-threatening injuries and has been transported to hospital.

Peel Regional Police say they received a call about the missing child just after 6 a.m. on Thursday morning. He was last seen by his mother in his room at his home at approximately 2 a.m.

The child’s mother woke up around 6 a.m. and discovered he was gone and the door was open, police said.

An hour later, police said the child was found close to train tracks not far from his home.

The boy was taken to Brampton Civic Hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics told CP24.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry at the home.

“As far as the circumstances of how he went missing or what happened, we don’t know yet," Const. Harinder Sohi said. “We will be interviewing the mom later on and we’ll be looking for any video in the area and try to speak to witnesses who might have seen what happened.”

With files from CP24