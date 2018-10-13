Missing 26-year-old woman found dead in eastern Ontario, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 13, 2018
ALEXANDRIA, Ont. -- Provincial police say they've found the body of a missing 26-year-old woman from eastern Ontario.
They say they're now investigating the death of Emilie Maheu as a homicide.
OPP say Maheu was reported missing on Thursday evening, and was last seen leaving her workplace in Alexandria, Ont., that afternoon.
Her body was found in South Glengarry Township on Saturday morning, and police say an autopsy will be performed later this week in Ottawa.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.