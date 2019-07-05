Missing 18-month-old girl and father found safe: Saskatoon police
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 8:43AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 5, 2019 2:50PM EDT
Saskatoon police say a man and an 18-month-old toddler they were searching for have been found safe.
Juan Pablo Carmona-Real and his daughter, Itzel Delreal-Daniels, had left the Saskatoon home of the child's mother on Thursday afternoon.
Police suspected they were either heading to Alberta where the father has been living or to his home country of Mexico.
The pair was found safe in Edmonton.
Police did not issue an Amber Alert, but had asked anyone with information on the pair's whereabouts to come forward.
No details were provided on how or where the two were found.
