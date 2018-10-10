

CTVNews.ca Staff





An 11-year-old girl who was missing for more than two weeks has been found safe, according to Ottawa Police.

Police said officers located Nakayla Baskin at an address in the city’s east end at around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday following a tip they received from the public.

Baskin was reported missing on Sept. 25 after she snuck out of her home. Her family said it wasn’t the first time she had left, but she had never been gone for such a long period of time and without contacting anyone.

Earlier this month, Baskin’s family made an emotional plea to the public for assistance in locating her.

Police have not released any information regarding why the girl may have left her home or where she was before she was found.