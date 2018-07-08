Missing 10-year-old Vancouver girl found
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 9:04PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 9, 2018 2:07AM EDT
Vancouver police say a missing 10-year-old girl has been located safe and sound.
They didn't provide any further details in a release issued late Sunday night.
In an earlier release police said the girl had last been last seen late Saturday night or very early Sunday morning (near 45th Avenue and Nanaimo Street) when she left her home to possibly meet a friend.
Police said the child had health issues that required daily medication.
Great news! Missing 10-year-old Maryjane Tom has been located, safe and sound. Thank you for the RTs.— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 9, 2018
