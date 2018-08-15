Missing 10-year-old girl found safe: Edmonton police
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 2:52PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 15, 2018 4:03PM EDT
EDMONTON - Police in Edmonton say a 10-year-old girl whose disappearance was described as out of character has been found safe.
The child had been missing since about 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say family members found her this afternoon.
No further details were released.
Police said earlier that the girl had last been seen riding her bicycle towards a recreation centre in the city's northeast.
