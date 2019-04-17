

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. - Police say a man from Burlington, Ont., is facing two charges after allegedly making a false 911 call.

Halton Regional Police say they received a call Tuesday evening that a woman had been shot at a home on Walkers Line.

They say officers and paramedics responded, but found the report to be false.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with public mischief and conveying a false message.

Police allege the man made the 911 call in order to speed up the response to his report earlier in the day of a missing cellphone.