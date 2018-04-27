Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility
The Royal Canadian Mint in Ottawa is seen here.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 12:17PM EDT
OTTAWA - The Royal Canadian Mint says an employee has been fired after about two kilograms of gold was discovered missing from its facility in Ottawa.
Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices, was discovered missing last month during an internal inventory.
Crawford says an employee was terminated following an internal investigation and administrative review and the RCMP was called in to investigate.
She says the mint will make no further comment as the matter is under police investigation.
Crawford says large amounts of precious materials are handled at the mint's facilities, but says incidents of this nature are very uncommon.
In a previous incident, an employee stole gold "pucks" from the mint by hiding them in his rectum to evade metal detectors.
Leston Lawrence was sentenced in February 2017 to 30 months in prison, and was ordered to pay $190,000 in restitution.
(The Canadian Press)
12:08ET 27-04-18
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Manitoba police officer alleges intimate images were shared as 'revenge'
- Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility
- TorontoStrong Fund surpasses $1-million mark
- LIVE UPDATES: Judge delivering final instructions to jury at Butcher murder trial
- Doug Ford promises 12 per cent cut to hydro rates if elected premier