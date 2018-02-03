

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press





MANIWAKI, Que. -- A minor was arrested over comments allegedly made on social media in the wake of a shooting at a Quebec courthouse that left an 18-year-old badly injured following an altercation with a special constable, Quebec provincial police confirmed.

Police said in a news release that they arrested a male youth in Maniwaki on Thursday on the charge of intimidating a justice system participant, and he was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The head of the union representing special constables said there have been online threats allegedly posted against the officer who was involved in the shooting, ever since video purporting to show Wednesday's incident was posted online.

"I find it unacceptable that people, without knowing the details of the investigation, without knowing exactly what happened, are taking a position and trying to threaten or intimidate a constable who was exercising their duties," Franck Perales said in an interview.

He said he hoped the public would keep calm and allow Quebec's police watchdog to complete its investigation before jumping to conclusions.

Montreal and provincial police did not confirm whether they were investigating any other alleged threats.

An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the head during the altercation at the Maniwaki courthouse on Wednesday.

Quebec's police watchdog released a statement saying the man had managed to seize the constable's baton and allegedly used it to strike the officer over the head at the courthouse, about 130 kilometres north of Ottawa.

The constable then took out a gun and fired it, hitting the 18-year-old at least once in the head, according to the statement.

A video purporting to show the shooting showed someone in uniform grappling with a man in a room lined with chairs, surrounded by several other people.

Moments later, the video shows an officer seemingly pointing a gun and shooting once towards a target that is off-camera, followed by the sound of screams.

The 18-year-old's mother posted a message on her Facebook page on Friday saying her son's condition was improving.

"He will have to relearn to talk and eat but he is out of danger," she wrote, thanking those who had supported the family.

Perales said the constable is recovering from his own injuries and is still on sick leave.

"He's affected by everything he sees, everything he hears," he said.