Minister urges Canadians in Morocco to contact Global Affairs after devastating quake
Federal Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has urged Canadians in Morocco to register with Global Affairs Canada after a deadly earthquake struck the country late Friday night.
In a tweet this morning, Joly says Canada's thoughts are with all of those affected by the devastating quake.
She says Canadians in Morocco who need help should contact the federal Emergency Watch and Response Centre, which can provide emergency consular assistance.
Global Affairs Canada says it is working on an update about how many Canadians were in Morocco at the time of the disaster.
The rare, powerful earthquake has killed more than 1,000 people and injured about 1,200 people, but those numbers are expected to climb.
The 6.8-magnitude quake is the biggest to hit the North African country in 120 years.
-- With files from The Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2023.
