

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan will travel to northern Ontario Friday to meet with the chief of a fly-in reserve where more than 100 children have been sickened.

O’Regan’s office says Friday’s meeting between the minister and Cat Lake First Nation Chief Matthew Keewaykapow will focus on “next steps to support the community on housing and health concerns.”

Cat Lake declared a state of emergency last month over what its leaders described as “profoundly poor” housing conditions including mould and structural issues. Approximately 100 homes are believed to be in need of demolition, but remain standing and inhabited because there are no other housing options in the community.

Local authorities have said that more than 100 children have suffered from lung infections and severe skin conditions blamed on the housing situation.

Friday’s meeting will take place 400 kilometres south of Cat Lake in Thunder Bay, Ont. O’Regan has also pledged to visit the reserve and see the conditions there for himself.

With files from The Canadian Press