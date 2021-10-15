TORONTO -- Health Canada has issued a recall for X-Lite Mini Electronic Lighters over concerns they pose a risk for fire and burn hazards.

In a recall notice issued on Friday, the government agency said the lighters may exceed the allowable flame height during ignition and may exhibit an “abnormal, sudden increase” in flame height.

As of Tuesday, Health Canada said the company has received one report of an incident and no reports of injuries in Canada.

The affected lighters measure 6 cm by 2.5 cm and come in a variety of colours. They are marked with the word "mini" and have "X-Lite" engraved on each side of the metal shield.

According to the company, 157,500 affected lighters were sold in Canada between September 2020 to October 2021.

The products were manufactured in China and distributed across Canada by Dorfin Inc. out of St. Laurent, Que.

Health Canada advised consumers to stop using the lighters immediately and to contact X-Lite Corporation for a free replacement.