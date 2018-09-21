Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a millionaire fugitive accused of murdering his wife in their California mansion who they believe may be hiding in Canada.

Peter Chadwick was charged with killing his wife Quee, known as Q.C., in their upscale Newport Beach home in 2012.

Police became suspicious when two of the couple’s three sons were left waiting for a ride home from school. Although he initially tried to pin the murder on the couple’s hired handyman, the British-born millionaire real estate investor was eventually arrested and charged with Quee’s death.

Police allege Chadwick drove south and dumped his wife’s body in a trash bin near the California-Mexico border. He was released on US$1-million bail following his arrest. He subsequently made 13 court appearances before, in early 2015, he disappeared.

Now, the Newport Police Department said they believe the 54-year-old investor, who has been added to the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15 most wanted fugitives list, may be on the lam in Vancouver.

“We believe there may be some tie between our suspect and Vancouver,” Newport Beach police spokesperson Jennifer Manzella told CTV Vancouver on Thursday.

It’s unclear if Chadwick has any friends or family living in Vancouver, but Newport Beach police said the city was one of his favourite destinations to vacation with his family before his wife’s death.

"He has a lot of money at his disposal and he's been very good at covering his tracks," Manzella said.

To aid in the search, Vancouver police shared photos of the suspect along with the caption “Does this guy look familiar” on social media on Thursday.

To attract public interest in the case, Newport Beach police put together a six-episode true crime podcast titled “Countdown to Capture” which provides details on the investigation into Quee’s murder and the search for Chadwick.

Narrated by Manzella herself, the podcast has released two 15-minute episodes so far. The accompanying website offers more details on the case, including photos of the crime scene and audio of Chadwick’s call to 911.

“We want to spread his picture and the story of his crimes far and wide,” Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis said during a press conference on Wednesday.

In addition to the podcast, Newport Beach police are offering a US$100,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to Chadwick’s capture.

Anyone who sees Chadwick is warned not to approach him because he might be armed and dangerous. Instead, they’ve been asked to call police immediately.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With files from CTV Vancouver and The Associated Press