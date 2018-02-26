Millard, Smich to be sentenced in murder of Laura Babcock
In this artist's sketch, Mark Smich, left to right, and Dellen Millard and Justice Andrew Goodman listen as the jury delivers their verdict in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, June 17, 2016. (Alexandra Newbould / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 7:22AM EST
Two men found guilty of murdering a young Toronto woman who vanished more than five years ago will be sentenced today.
Thirty-two-year-old Dellen Millard and 30-year-old Mark Smich were convicted of first-degree murder in the presumed death of Laura Babcock after a two-month trial that ended in December.
The two were previously convicted of first-degree murder after killing Hamilton man Tim Bosma and incinerating his body.
The Crown has argued the pair should serve consecutive life sentences for the Babcock and Bosma murders.
