

The Canadian Press





Two men found guilty of murdering a young Toronto woman who vanished more than five years ago will be sentenced today.

Thirty-two-year-old Dellen Millard and 30-year-old Mark Smich were convicted of first-degree murder in the presumed death of Laura Babcock after a two-month trial that ended in December.

The two were previously convicted of first-degree murder after killing Hamilton man Tim Bosma and incinerating his body.

The Crown has argued the pair should serve consecutive life sentences for the Babcock and Bosma murders.