Military searching for missing plane with two people on board in N.W.T.
A CC-130 Hercules approaches Summerside Airport during 413 Transport and Rescue Search and Rescue Exercise on September 28, 2011. (DND-Cpl Vincent Carbonneau / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 6:56PM EST
YELLOWKNIFE - The military is searching for a plane missing in the Northwest Territories with two people on board.
RCMP say contact was lost with the aircraft at 9 a.m. near Whati, about 160 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.
Weather conditions in the area are poor.
The military says a CC-130 Hercules is en route to the area from Winnipeg and two other aircraft are helping in the search.
Members of a Canadian Ranger Patrol Group are preparing to go to the aircraft's last known position.
Details on the type of aircraft that is missing and the airline were not released.
