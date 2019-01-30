

The Canadian Press





YELLOWKNIFE - The military is searching for a plane missing in the Northwest Territories with two people on board.

RCMP say contact was lost with the aircraft at 9 a.m. near Whati, about 160 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.

Weather conditions in the area are poor.

The military says a CC-130 Hercules is en route to the area from Winnipeg and two other aircraft are helping in the search.

Members of a Canadian Ranger Patrol Group are preparing to go to the aircraft's last known position.

Details on the type of aircraft that is missing and the airline were not released.