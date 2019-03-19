Military reservist charged with disgraceful conduct and drunkenness
A Canadian flag sits on a member of the Canadian Armed Forces in this file photo. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 2:32PM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A Newfoundland-based military reservist faces several charges related to alleged conduct at the Fort Pepperrell mess in St. John's.
The Canadian Armed Forces says Major Kirk Kendall faces one count of disgraceful conduct, one count of drunkenness, and three counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.
The charges are in connection with incidents last September that the military says were sexual in nature.
A possible summary trial or court martial date and location is yet to be determined for Kendall, who is a member of 37 Combat Engineer Regiment.
Lieutenant-Colonel Kevin Cadman, commander of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, said in a statement that all Armed Forces members should expect to serve in a professional environment safe from inappropriate sexual behaviour.
