

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The trial of two British sailors accused of sexual assault is continuing today with a military police officer reviewing evidence from the investigation, including photos of the complainant's clothing.

Sgt. Tyler Bruce-Hayes reviewed a number of photos in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, including photos showing a bra and underwear the complainant was wearing during the alleged sexual assault in April 2015 at CFB Shearwater, just outside Halifax.

He also identified photos of biological samples that were taken during an examination of the woman by a nurse at a Halifax hospital on April 11, 2015.

Bruce-Hayes told the court Wednesday that he interviewed the complainant -- whose identity is protected by a publication ban -- for about two hours following the examination, and that she appeared upset.

Darren Smalley and Simon Radford, both in their 30s, are charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people in the Warrior Block accommodations at Shearwater.

The men, members of the Royal Navy, were participating in a naval hockey tournament in Halifax.