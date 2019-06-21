

CTVNews.ca Staff with a report from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek





The Department of National Defence says a group of military members who served overseas are owed an estimated $10 million for allowances they never received dating back to the early 2000s.

The department confirmed that as many as 20,000 members should’ve been paid more when they travelled in and out of conflict zones. It could take years to correct the mistake, but the department said it is making “tremendous” efforts to notify those who are owed money.

“When errors or omissions are made in policy, we do our best to fix those errors, and do all we can to assure that our members are treated fairly through that process,” said Capt. Oliver Gallant in a statement.

The mistake revolves around two financial benefits: the sea duty allowance, which is paid to those living on a ship; and the hardship allowance, paid for duties in an active operation.

Many members who worked in international waters were entitled to be paid both benefits at the same time. But in reality, they were only paid one benefit or the other. The department says it is now calculating how much money members are due.

The error dates back to July 23, 2003 and could affect up to 20,000 individual deployments.

Jim Embanks, a 25-year-veteran of the Royal Canadian Navy who experienced the pay error firsthand, learned of the mistake Friday when the department sent out an online newsletter.

“This is the first I’ve heard of it. So I was totally astounded,” he said.

Embanks served aboard HMCS Charlottetown during the 2011 Libyan crisis. He said that when those on the ship began receiving hardship allowance, they immediately stopped receiving their sea duty allowance.

“Do I think they should get the sea duty allowance? Of course,” he said.

An external military grievance committee ruled twice in the past nine years that members were entitled to both benefits at the same time.

Starting this August, military members will no longer be eligible to receive the benefits simultaneously. The department recently changed the rules so that the two benefits will be issued consecutively.