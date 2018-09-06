Military investigator testifies complainant was upset after alleged sex assault
Darren Smalley, one of British sailors charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, attends provincial court in Dartmouth, N.S., on June 30, 2015. (CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 7:55AM EDT
HALIFAX -- The trial of two British sailors accused of sexual assault resumes today after a military police officer who investigated the allegations testified that the complainant appeared to be visibly upset.
During his testimony for the crown yesterday, Sgt. Tyler Bruce-Hayes told Nova Scotia Supreme Court the woman was crying when he first saw her at a Halifax hospital in the early hours of April 11, 2015.
He said the he interviewed the woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, for about two hours after she'd been examined by a nurse.
Darren Smalley and Simon Radford are charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people in barracks at CFB Shearwater.
Bruce-Hayes said he obtained DNA warrants to execute on four members of the British navy, two of whom were Smalley and Radford.
A pre-trial decision issued by Justice Patrick Duncan said the men, members of the Royal Navy, were participating in a naval hockey tournament in Halifax in April 2015.
