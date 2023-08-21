Military deploys 350 soldiers to Northwest Territories, update expected on situation in Yellowknife

Fires continue to burn close to several communities in the Northwest Territories where evacuation orders remain in effect.

Here's the latest:

The City of Yellowknife and the government of the N.W.T. will give a joint fire update at 7 p.m. MT on Monday

A fire about 15 kilometres from Yellowknife could be pushed away from the city on Monday

Approximately 350 CAF personnel, dozens of helicopters and heavy equipment are focused on the fires around Yellowknife and throughout N.W.T.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comments on "horrific" wildfires in N.W.T. and B.C.

----------

Mike Westwick, a fire information officer for the N.W.T. told CTVNews.ca in an interview Monday morning about 65 per cent of the population of the territory is under an evacuation order. A total of 238 active wildfires are burning across the territory.

"The human toll of this wildfire season is unparalleled," Westwick said. "So many of my friends who are currently out of home right now, so many of all of these responders, friends and family, who are displaced as we work desperately hard to get folks back as soon as possible and as safe as safely as possible."

There are now nearly 600 firefighters in the field, with support from dozens of helicopters, air tankers and pieces of heavy equipment.

YELLOWKNIFE

A wildfire threatening the City of Yellowknife is about 15 kilometres northwest of the territorial capital. The weather and firefighting have helped crews to limit the spread.

An update on Monday said nearly five millimetres of rain over the last 72 hours have provided opportunities for the fire to be pushed back.

"With help from rain and changing wind conditions, we’re now in a position to pursue direct attack on the perimeter of this fire. We are mobilizing the personnel and skillsets required," the update on the website of the government of the Northwest Territories reads. "This will be a huge task – with more than 40km of hot line to attack along the eastern perimeter of the fire (closest to Yellowknife)."

Until now, firefighters had focused on defensive measures, like clearing trees and underbrush to create fire lines in the forest and rob the wildfire of fuel, as well as water bombing the blaze from the air to cool it off. Swirling winds also reduced fire intensity on Monday. More rain is expected, but will also come with the risk of lighting, which could cause more fires.

Evacuation orders are still in place for the city's 22,000 residents as they flee the threat of wildfires.

Highway 3 is under an advisory, with passenger traffic only allowed southbound from Yellowknife for evacuees.

CANADIAN ARMED FORCES PERSONNEL JOIN FIGHT

Approximately 350 members of the Canadian Armed Forces have joined the fight against N.W.T.'s wildfires, focusing on the areas of Yellowknife and Hay River. Personnel primarily come from CFB Valcartier in Quebec and CFB Edmonton, with troops arriving on Aug. 14 and Aug. 20 for Operation Lentus, which is the name of the military's natural disaster response program.

"We do 'type three' firefighting activities, which is like hot spots dousing, making firebreaks, moving brush," Canadian Armed Forces public affairs officer Maj. Bonnie Wilken told CTVNews.ca from Yellowknife. "Doing these things will allow the 'type one' and 'type two' firefighters, like the wildfire firefighters, to be free enough to be able to attack the more pressing and active blazes, whereas we are basically kind of the mop up crew."

Additional support is being provided by the military's Joint Task Force North and the Canadian Rangers.

Evacuees from Yellowknife, territorial capital of the Northwest Territories, make their way along highway 3, at the edge of a burned forest, on their way into Ft. Providence, N.W.T., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden)

From logistics support to transport and reconnaissance, several RCAF aircraft are also assisting, including two CH-146 Griffon helicopters, one CC-138 Twin Otter plane and two CC-130J Hercules aircraft.

"We brought troops in, but there's also a contingent of about 90 people that are here right now who live here," Wilken added. "This is happening where I live and I'm driving around a deserted city, and it's really kind of surreal sometimes."

TRUDEAU COMMENTS ON 'HORRIFIC' WILDFIRES

At an unrelated announcement in P.E.I. ahead of a federal cabinet retreat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the "horrific situations" in both the N.W.T. and B.C.

"People are fleeing for their lives, they're worried about their communities, and Canadians from coast to coast to coast are watching in horror, the images of apocalyptic devastation and fires going on in communities that so many of us know, and so many of us have friends in," Trudeau said. "This is a scary and heartbreaking time for people."

The government is monitoring the situation, the prime minister said, particularly in the communities of Kelowna, B.C. and around Yellowknife as fires continue to encroach on the cities.

The federal cabinet held an incident response group Monday around the wildfires to co-ordinate with lower-tiered governments and fire crews.

Trudeau said a number of firefighters have "stepped up" to support the communities and the response from Canadians is "inspiring."

"It has been the very best of Canada that we've seen through these difficult times, through this incredibly difficult summer," he said. "I just want to say how inspiring it is to know that no matter how bad things get, Canadians are going to continue to be there for each other."

Defence Minister Bill Blair also spoke to reporters about the wildfires on Monday.

"We got an update on the current fire situation as it exists in the Northwest Territories, and although the situation there remains quite concerning, I would characterize it perhaps as beginning to stabilize," Blair said. "We're working very closely with their government and also with Indigenous governments in the region to make sure that the supports are there to help people recover."

OUTSIDE CREWS JOINED FIGHT

Firefighters from other jurisdictions have also been helping to battle the flames.

Fire crews from Ontario, New Brunswick, Alberta, Yukon and pilots from Manitoba are currently on the ground fighting the fires. Firefighters from South Africa have been helping out as well, said Westwick, the fire information officer for the N.W.T.

"It truly is a cross-Canada effort," he said. "The international assistance was absolutely appreciated, everyone coming together to keep people safe, which is exactly why we do this job."

FORT SMITH

In Fort Smith¸ crews are preparing for the worst as the weather is predicted to be hot and dry over the next few days. The community, with a population of about 2,250, has a fire looming just outside its borders — it was approximately four kilometres away from the town on Monday.

"Tuesday's looking to be especially challenging for the Fort Smith area," Westwick said.

Westwick said crews are digging away forest down to the earth to "discourage" growth to slow the fire, which started in Wood Buffalo National Park, from reaching the community. Much of the work being done in the area is aimed at protecting structures using a sprinkler line from Salt River, which is north of Fort Smith, to Fitzgerald, Alta.

"They've got tough days ahead down there, we've got some hot dry conditions coming and some southerly winds," he said. "That's a situation that could push the fire towards there, but they're doing absolutely everything they can, under the circumstances to protect these communities."

"The unified command team there has been putting in some really good work taking advantage of that weather and continuing to build upon a huge network of fuel breaks," he said.

Westwick says crews are digging away forest down to the earth to "discourage" growth to slow the fire from reaching the community. Much of the work in the area is to protect structures using a sprinkler line from Salt River (north of Fort Smith) to Fitzgerald, Alta.

"They've got tough days ahead down there, we've got some hot dry conditions coming and some southerly winds," he said. "That's a situation that could push the fire towards there, but they're doing absolutely everything they can, under the circumstances to protect these communities."

HAY RIVER

Southerly winds are pushing the fire toward Hay River closing Highway 5, and some northerly winds are pushing part of the fire "back on itself."

"It's a challenging situation down there in Hay River. Those areas are going to see significant drying as well over the next couple of days and a return of potential for southerly winds," Westwick said.

The community was one of the first places to be evacuated due to fires in the territory.

Similar to Fort Smith, crews are setting up defensive barriers to keep the fire from spreading including sprinkler systems around the town.

"The town of Hay River, unfortunately, got some practice on this. This is the second time they've been potentially impacted by wildfire in terms of being very close to their community," Westwick said.

SMALLER COMMUNITIES

Many of the 236 fires burning across the territory are in remote or threatening small communities.

The community of Jean Marie River was forced to evacuate as a fire moved into the area. Located about 360 kilometres northwest of Hay River, the community had its highway access point cut off due to the blaze.

"We've got a good handle on that, it hasn't grown in the past few days," Westwick said, referring to the fire in the community.

Another fire burning near the remote community of Inuvik was causing "significant concern."

"With some cooling temperatures and some good firefighting work, we've been able to eliminate the threat from the community there," Westwick said. "They were under an evacuation notice, (which has) since been lifted."

As of Monday, the fire danger forecast for the Sahtu region, which includes the communities of Délı̨nę, Colville Lake, Norman Wells, Fort Good Hope and Tulita, ranges from low to high.

The community of Délı̨nę, on Great Bear Lake, had a high fire danger risk, but the threat changes to medium Tuesday and Wednesday, the website for the government of the N.W.T. shows.

At the moment, the priority is to take proactive steps toward fighting the fires and preventing them from spreading, Westwick said.

"We hope that that threat is going to be eliminated soon after some more good work on the ground," he added.

With files from the Canadian Press

---

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU

Are you impacted by the wildfires currently blazing across British Columbia and Northwest Territories? Have you been forced to evacuate your home as a result? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your photos and videos from the ground, as well as your name, general location and phone number. Your material may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.