

Graham Slaughter, CTVNews.ca





More than 1,000 people have been flown to safety as powerful wildfires in northern Manitoba tore through swaths of land more than three times the size of Manhattan and destroyed homes across the region.

The Red Cross led the rescue effort Thursday using two military aircraft and chartered planes. In all, about 1,100 people from two First Nations communities were expected to be removed from the danger zone.

The rescue mission, which was initially hampered by dense clouds of smoke, should be finished by the end of the day, according to Jason Small, a spokesman for the Canadian Red Cross.

"Things are going smoothly at this point. Our focus is on getting the last people out," Small said.

The evacuees came from two communities: Little Grand Rapids and nearby Pauingassi. They will be taken to Winnipeg, about 260 kilometres southwest.

Officials say the fire began near Little Grand Rapids. Due to dry spring conditions, the fire quickly grew into a massive blaze covering about 200 square kilometres.

The remote community is believed to be the hardest hit in the province, where 51 active wildfires were reported by late Wednesday. More than 2,000 people from four First Nations – including Sapotaweyak Cree Nation and Jackhead -- were forced from their homes this week.

Manitoba has already seen 164 wildfires this year. That’s more than 60 above the average for this time of year.

The chief and council of Little Grand Rapids have accused the federal government of a delayed response after they asked for help on Monday. The evacuation effort was also hindered due to the smoky conditions.

The military deployed two aircraft, a Chinook helicopter and a Hercules aircraft, to fly people to safety. CTV’s Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon reports that the military’s role in the evacuation is winding down, and the last evacuees are being flown to safety.

Eighty firefighters from Ontario and two water bombers from Quebec have been brought in to battle the blazes.

With files from CTV’s Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon