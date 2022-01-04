Michael Melling, the former general manager of CTV News Toronto, CP24 and BNN Bloomberg, has been announced as the new head of CTV News.

CTV announced Tuesday that Melling has been appointed vice-president of CTV News. In this role, he will take helm of all news, information and current events programming including CTV News, BNN Bloomberg, CP24, as well as the current affairs shows Power Play, Question Period and W5.

"Michael has been a dynamic presence at CTV, leading the growth and digital transformation of CTV News Toronto, CP24 and BNN Bloomberg," Karine Moses, senior vice-president of content development and news at Bell Media, said in a press release.

"As audiences want to consume news on different devices, wherever they are, Michael has been instrumental in developing our multi-platform approach, paving the way for the future of news in Canada."

Melling joined Bell Media in 2003, first working as an editorial assistant at BNN Bloomberg. Since then, he has held senior roles in Toronto and Southwestern Ontario and has helped grow the digital news formats of CTV News Toronto and CP24.

"I am thrilled to lead CTV News and continue growing its presence across the country as the news source that Canadians rely on and trust," Melling said in the release. "I look forward to working with our talented team to tell the stories that mean the most to Canadians."

The news comes after Wendy Freeman, the award-winning executive who was the head of CTV News for the past 12 years, announced in December that she would be stepping down at the end of 2021.