Metis survivor hopes papal tour might spark resolution of lack of compensation
Hanging on the Pope’s every word in Quebec City on Thursday was a Metis man who just wants to be part of the conversation.
Louis Gardiner arrived in Quebec for this leg of the papal tour from Saskatchewan, seeking a response for a long standing grievance: the lack of acknowledgement for survivors of a residential school that was primarily for Metis children.
“We were never recognized when the settlement agreements were made,” Gardiner said.
From the 1860s right up to 1974, Metis and First Nations children in Northern Saskatchewan were forced to attend the Ile-a-la-Crosse Boarding school run by the province and the church.
Survivors of that school say they too endured systematic abuse and trauma.
“I was given a number, not a name,” Gardiner told CTV News.
While the students from First Nations received compensation as part of a multi-billion dollar Indian Residential School Settlement, the Metis, who also suffered at Ile-a-la-Crosse, were denied.
Ile-a-la-Crosse, primarily attended by Metis students, wasn’t included in settlements because it was run by the provincial government and the federal government, meaning it wasn’t officially considered to be a residential school, despite sometimes receiving federal funding.
- Everyone entitled to 'heal in their own way': Métis national council president on split reaction to papal apology
While the federal government officially acknowledged in 2019 that harm was done at Ile-a-la-Crosse, the matter of compensation has still not been resolved.
“According to them, there is multiple reasons — which I only can look at them as excuses,” Duane Favel, mayor of Ile-a-la-Crosse and an intergenerational survivor, told CTV News.
The compensation battle revived old wounds. Although a Metis delegation was sent to the Vatican earlier this spring with First Nations and Inuit delegations to elicit the first apology from the Pope for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools, Metis people have long felt left out of the conversation.
The Metis have historically fought for status, land and recognition, with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission finding that they had been “overlooked” in receiving acknowledgement for how residential schools impacted them.
With the Pope in the country, Gardiner is hoping for a resolution to the more than 20-year-old legal dispute.
“The Catholic [Church] needs to sit with the federal government and the province to negotiate a Metis residential school agreement for Ile-a-la-Crosse,” Gardiner said.
Gardiner never got close enough to the Pope to air his grievances in person, but is vowing to plead his case now to the cardinals.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
Pope Francis denounces 'evil' of sexual abuse for first time on Canadian soil
For the first time since the start of a Canadian tour highlighted by apologies for the Catholic Church's role in Indigenous residential schools, Pope Francis on Thursday acknowledged sexual abuse inflicted on 'minors and vulnerable people.'
Metis survivor hopes papal tour might spark resolution of lack of compensation
A Metis man is hoping the papal tour might spark a resolution for a long standing grievance: the lack of acknowledgement for Metis survivors of residential schools who were left out of initial settlements.
Victims of deadly shooting spree in Langley, B.C., identified by investigators
The victims killed in a shooting spree in Langley, B.C., earlier this week have been identified by homicide investigators.
First World War: Canadian soldier identified more than 100 years after death
A Canadian soldier killed in battle during the First World War has been identified, more than a century later.
Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis will skip upcoming debate
Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis will not be attending next week’s mandatory debate.
Police identify Saudi sisters found dead in Australian flat
Two Saudi sisters found dead in their Sydney apartment in 'unusual' circumstances last month have been identified by police, as authorities appealed for more information.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
'Titanic' staffing crisis leaving at least 14 Ontario hospital units shut down ahead of long weekend
More than a dozen Ontario hospitals are expecting significant staff shortages ahead of the long weekend.
-
'Nobody should have to live on this': ODSP recipients on calls to double payments
This week, more than 200 advocacy groups signed an open letter asking the Ontario government to double ODSP payment rates and ensure they keep up with the soaring cost of living.
-
Woman admitted to Toronto ICU for more than 300 days cleared to go home
After 340 days on a ventilator in intensive care at Humber River Hospital, 27-year-old Nicole Pampena was finally discharged Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries 'during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver,' according to the skydiving company.
-
Group behind St. Brigid’s church purchase denies ties to 'Freedom Convoy', says it's about peace and love
The United People of Canada (TUPOC) are calling the new property, located at the corner of St. Patrick Street and Cumberland Street, their "Embassy."
-
'The worst outbreak we've ever had': Three residents dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Barry's Bay long-term care home
Three residents at Valley Manor nursing home in Barry's Bay, Ont. have died due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Barrie
-
CTV NEWS EXCLUSIVE
CTV NEWS EXCLUSIVE | Allegations of a cover-up at Wasaga Beach town hall
CTV News has exclusive details on what one Wasaga Beach town councillor is calling a cover-up at the highest level at town hall.
-
Teen, 16, charged for driving 171km/h on Highway 400: OPP
A young driver who police say just got his G2 has had his licence suspended for allegedly speeding more than 70 km/h over the limit on Highway 400.
-
Vehicle fire forced Highway 400 closure through Bradford
Highway 400 between Highway 88 and 89 through Bradford was closed briefly Thursday afternoon for a vehicle fire.
Kitchener
-
First week of appointments at Waterloo region pediatric vaccine clinics already full
A Kitchener mother says she is feeling a sense of relief now that she can book a COVD-19 vaccine appointment for her three-year-old daughter.
-
-
UW study points to burnout problems among esport players
A University of Waterloo study warns esports players could burn out, given there are currently no official training regulations. According to this study, some players are practicing 12-14 hours a day, 6 days a week.
London
-
Victim in stable condition after brazen attack
The victim of an early evening shooting in south west London is stable in hospital.
-
Second degree murder charge laid in death investigation
OPP have charged a person from London with second degree murder in connection to a death investigation at the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
-
Windsor
-
Ontario COVID proof of vaccine mandate to be challenged in court
Ontario’s proof of vaccine mandate will be challenged in court, even though QR codes are no longer required.
-
Here's how Windsor’s new $7.5M greenhouse will save taxpayers money and bring new plants to the city
The City of Windsor unveiled its new urban greenhouse Thursday, a project that started back in 2018.
-
Windsor police seek suspect in sexual assault investigation
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Montreal
-
'Something hit the house': Beaconsfield, Que. home catches fire during powerful storm
A house in Beaconsfield, Que. caught on fire Thursday during a powerful storm in the Montreal region, with 60 firefighters and 19 vehicles deployed to battle the blaze.
-
Pope Francis denounces 'evil' of sexual abuse for first time on Canadian soil
For the first time since the start of a Canadian tour highlighted by apologies for the Catholic Church's role in Indigenous residential schools, Pope Francis on Thursday acknowledged sexual abuse inflicted on 'minors and vulnerable people.'
-
B'nai Brith funding lawsuit against McGill University over 'anti-Israel referendums'
A national Jewish rights organization says it is funding a McGill University student's lawsuit against his school over what it says are "repeated anti-Israel referendums."
Atlantic
-
Mountie has 'impression' Liberal government interfered with N.S. mass shooting probe
A senior Mountie testified Thursday he believes political interference was behind RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's determination to have police release details on the guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
There are no monkeypox cases in Nova Scotia, health minister clarifies
Nova Scotia’s health minister has clarified comments she made in the legislature about monkeypox cases in the province.
-
N.S. opposition parties continue to grill Houston government on cost of living crisis
The rising cost costs of everyday staples, like food and fuel, are making it hard for Nova Scotians to make ends meet.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba mother files human rights complaint against school over son's pride flag
A Winnipeg mother has filed a complaint with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, alleging her son was discriminated against after being told not to bring his pride flag to school or speak about being gay.
-
Manitoba parents, experts call for change over Hockey Canada scandal
There are calls for change from Manitoba hockey parents following a sexual assault scandal involving Hockey Canada.
-
Farmers worried emission targets could impact crop yields if fertilizer use is reduced
Farmers worry climate change action targets set by the federal government will lead to a decrease in food production.
Calgary
-
Calgarians find ways to stay cool as heat warning continues to grip much of Alberta
Anywhere there is a body of water or shade, that’s where many Calgarians gathered on very hot Thursday.
-
Farmers blast feds for 'uninformed' fertilizer emissions proposal
Farmers are fuming over a potential federal government plan to cut back on the amount of nitrogen Canada emits.
-
COVID-free club: How have some people avoided infection while others have caught COVID-19 several times?
Angie Gerwal and her son Armann have more than a last time in common - they're also among a shrinking group of people who still haven't contracted COVID-19
Edmonton
-
Alberta to offer vaccine to gay, bisexual, queer men at 'higher risk' of monkeypox exposure
Alberta is making a limited supply of vaccine available to gay, bisexual and queer men starting Friday to help them protect themselves from monkeypox.
-
Serious electric shock injury at east Edmonton business under investigation: OHS
A man was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition after a workplace injury Thursday afternoon in east Edmonton.
-
Stingers' success built from strong Edmonton basketball connections
As the back-to-back defending league champions Edmonton Stingers secured a playoff berth again this year, part of the team's success comes from its local roots.
Vancouver
-
'It ended up being $30K': Vancouver senior loses life savings to phone scam
It started with a phone call and it ended with a 76-year-old Vancouver pensioner losing her life savings.
-
Refugee with full ride UBC scholarship killed in Burnaby crash
Tributes are pouring in for two teens who lost their lives when a vehicle fleeing police collided with them.
-
Expect long weekend delays on the Coquihalla Highway to B.C. Interior
It's been eight months since an unprecedented atmospheric river washed away sections of the Coquihalla Highway connecting Metro Vancouver to the B.C. Interior.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis will skip upcoming debate
Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis will not be attending next week’s mandatory debate.
-
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
Health
-
'Titanic' staffing crisis leaving at least 14 Ontario hospital units shut down ahead of long weekend
More than a dozen Ontario hospitals are expecting significant staff shortages ahead of the long weekend.
-
Here’s who can get COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid in Canada, and how
Pfizer’s antiviral medication Paxlovid is designed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in patients with COVID-19. It’s approved for use in Canada, but the rules about who can prescribe and dispense it vary by province.
-
Bacteria that causes rare, serious illness melioidosis is endemic in parts of Mississippi Gulf Coast, CDC says
The bacteria that causes a rare, serious disease called melioidosis has been detected in water and soil samples in Mississippi, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Fungal disease posing threat to Sask. bat populations
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
-
Conflict between humans, polar bears on the rise: report
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
-
Virtual cashiers? How a Toronto company is addressing a staffing shortage from a distance
With so many restaurant owners desperate to find workers, could virtual cashiers taking orders via video chat from places like Bolivia or Nicaragua be a solution? Toronto-based startup Percy believes the time for such an idea has come and hopes to rapidly expand into the U.S.
Entertainment
-
Bernard Cribbins, beloved British entertainer, dies at 93
Bernard Cribbins, a beloved British entertainer whose seven-decade career ranged from the bawdy 'Carry On' comedies to children's television and 'Doctor Who,' has died. He was 93.
-
Video shows fireworks being set off inside Scotiabank Arena during Dua Lipa's Toronto concert
Toronto police are investigating after unauthorized fireworks were set off inside Scotiabank Arena during a Dua Lipa concert Wednesday night.
-
Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination
A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million over claims of racial discrimination, alleging multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event last month.
Business
-
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
-
Canada's debt level sustainable over long term: parliamentary budget officer
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's current fiscal policy is sustainable over the long term. The PBO's latest fiscal sustainability report finds that Canada's overall debt level is projected to decline steadily over time.
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
Lifestyle
-
Spain tells women: Don't worry about body image on the beach
Spain's government has a message for women who are uncomfortable about their bodies when they wear bathing costumes: Don't be.
-
Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years
A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.
-
Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles
Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles after more than 60 years.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
-
'I still think I'm young at heart:' Claude Giroux motivated for upcoming season with Ottawa Senators
Several days a week you can find Claude Giroux pushing his limits in the gym as he prepares for a big season with his new Ottawa Senators team.
-
This is what Rogers Centre will look like after it undergoes $300-million renovation
For the first time in 33 years, the home of the Toronto Blue Jays will undergo a massive $300-million renovation that will see the city’s stadium transformed into a world-class ballpark.
Autos
-
From Buy American to North American: Manchin-Schumer deal amends EV tax credits
The existential crisis confronting Canada's automotive industry may finally be over. U.S. Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have agreed to propose doing away with a tax-credit plan that favoured American-made electric vehicles.
-
Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel to retire at end of season
Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday.
-
Making the EV transition: How will governments recoup lost gas tax revenue?
As more Canadians make the transition to electric vehicles, what is less certain is how governments will recoup potentially billions in lost gas tax revenue.