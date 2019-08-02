

Christy Somos , with a report by CTV News Barrie's Roger Klein





A Metis father-daughter duo from Tobermory, Ont., completed a 500-km paddleboard trip Thursday, retracing a Metis migration from the 1800s from Drummond Island to Penetanguishene.

Scott Parent and his nine-year-old daughter Acadia, along with their camping equipment and cameras, took a month to complete the journey, which ended at Discovery Harbour.

“We cut down the south shore of Manitoulin, just to hit all three bodies of Lake Huron,” Parent told CTV News Barrie. “Then we headed up the east shore of Manitoulin towards Killarney, over to the French River delta area and then down the east coast of Georgian Bay.”

Along with the essentials packed on board their custom paddleboard, the duo also brought water sampling equipment, because Acadia was curious to know if there was plastic pollution in the areas they paddled through.

“I looked through a microscope to see if I could if I could find any microplastics,” said Acadia, who worked with her father to bring dozens of samples from remote locations that are inaccessible except through paddleboard.

The pair said the most common pollution seen in the waters along their journey were small pieces of blue polystyrene foam that is used to make floating docks.

The Lake Huron Centre for Coastal Conservation will be testing and analyzing the water samples for Scott and Acadia to see how pervasive the problem of pollution is in the area.