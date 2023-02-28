Messy winter storm barrels through Ontario towards Quebec; parts of B.C. experience record-breaking snowfall totals

Canadian-founded company develops first AI-designed COVID-19 drug, starts clinical trials

For the first time ever, a drug for COVID-19 designed with artificial intelligence is headed to clinical trials. Insilico Medicine, a Hong Kong-based AI pharmaceutical company, announced last Thursday its ISM3312 therapeutic would be starting clinical trials in China after its preclinical studies found that the drug "significantly reduces" viral load and inflammation in the lungs.

Insilico Medicine's AI-powered robotics lab is seen in this handout photo. (Insilico Medicine)

