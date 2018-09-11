

CTVNews.ca Staff





Thousands of items seized in a counterfeit goods investigation at a mall north of Toronto have been confirmed to be fake, according to police.

After visiting New York City to meet with brand representatives from Chanel, Dior, Cartier, Givenchy, Adidas, MCM and Supreme in August, investigators determined all merchandise obtained from the Pacific Mall in Markham, Ont., was counterfeit.

“Counterfeit goods, whether smuggled into the country or produced in Canada, represent a financial loss to legitimate businesses, governments and taxpayers,” a press release stated. “As these goods are often cheaply made and not up to Canadian standards, they not only defraud consumers but may also pose risks to consumer safety.”

In June, dozens of officers executed warrants to seize clothing, handbags and cell phone accessories believed to be counterfeit. One search warrant was also executed at the residence of an owner of a mall kiosk where investigators obtained merchandise and cash.