Merchandise confirmed fake in Ontario mall investigation: police
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:40AM EDT
Thousands of items seized in a counterfeit goods investigation at a mall north of Toronto have been confirmed to be fake, according to police.
After visiting New York City to meet with brand representatives from Chanel, Dior, Cartier, Givenchy, Adidas, MCM and Supreme in August, investigators determined all merchandise obtained from the Pacific Mall in Markham, Ont., was counterfeit.
“Counterfeit goods, whether smuggled into the country or produced in Canada, represent a financial loss to legitimate businesses, governments and taxpayers,” a press release stated. “As these goods are often cheaply made and not up to Canadian standards, they not only defraud consumers but may also pose risks to consumer safety.”
In June, dozens of officers executed warrants to seize clothing, handbags and cell phone accessories believed to be counterfeit. One search warrant was also executed at the residence of an owner of a mall kiosk where investigators obtained merchandise and cash.
1000's of items seized from retailers at Pacific Mall have been confirmed as fake. Investigators met in New York with reps from Adidas, Chanel, MCM, Supreme, Dior, Givenchy and Cartier who determined products seized were counterfeit. Investigation ongoing https://t.co/5qug7WyH6L— York Regional Police (@YRP) September 11, 2018
