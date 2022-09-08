Mental health resources needed for First Nations communities grieving from 'collective trauma' following Sask. attacks: expert
A First Nation community is grappling with the realities of the tragedy that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured, following a three-day manhunt for the suspects involved in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks.
Friends and family members in the James Smith Cree Nation are mourning together, with candlelight vigils and healing ceremonies, to remember the lives lost during Sunday’s attack on the First Nation community and neighbouring village of Weldon.
Community support along with mental health resources are essential in aiding all Indigenous peoples grieving from the attack, Renee Linklater from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) says.
Linklater is the senior director of the Shkaabe Makwa, CAMH’s First Nations, Inuit and Metis wellness centre. She spoke to CTV’s Your Morning Thursday, about the different mental health resources available for all Indigenous communities seeking healing after the attack.
Within the James Smith Cree Nation, mental health support can be found through the community’s wellness team supported by the Prince Albert Council. Additionally, Linklater says helplines like Hope for Wellness and Talk Suicide Canada can offer support.
“Those types of resources really need to be offered at this time and when we think about the continued impacts of what people are going to be feeling over these next few hours and days, there is absolutely a collective traumatic response to this,” she told Your Morning.
Linklater says she hopes this will bring attention to the need for more resources in healthcare for Indigenous communities who have already had an intergenerational history of traumatic experiences.
“We really need to have a comprehensive strategy to develop a trauma recovery program, to be able to have culturally responsive support, but also that is blended with mainstream strategies,” she said.
Linklater said there is also a need for more government funding for First Nations students seeking post-secondary education. She says many students on wait lists to receive funding to enter college or university are interested in working in the mental health field and can help provides more resources to their community.
“We're holding up people who want to be social workers, they want to be psychologists and therapists and nurses," she said.
"I think that we really have to think about the extent and the different supports that actually need to be brought together to have a better system."
On Tuesday, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu told CTV News Channel the government will be covering expenses related to funeral costs and mental health services.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Mental health resources needed for First Nations communities grieving from 'collective trauma' following Sask. attacks: expert
A mental health expert says trauma counselling resources are needed in First Nations communities to cope with the aftermath of the stabbing attacks that began on the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.
Steve Bannon surrenders in NY court in wall donor case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria
A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.
6M Canadians don't have a family doctor, a third of them have been looking for over a year: report
More than a third of Canadians who don’t have a family doctor say they have been searching for one for more than a year, all while their health is declining compared to those with easy family doctor access, new research shows.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Toronto
-
Ontario man who pre-ordered Ford electric truck shocked he has to pay more than Americans
After pre-ordering the new electric Ford-150 Lightning pick-up truck, an Ontario man was shocked to find he would have to pay more than he initially agreed to.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
Toronto police investigating after two dogs stolen at knifepoint downtown
Toronto police are looking for two suspects after two small dogs were allegedly stolen at knifepoint earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New rules to protect air passengers with cancelled flights come into effect
Starting Sept. 8, airlines will be on the hook for a full refund if passengers cannot be rebooked on another available flight within 48 hours. This is an amendment to Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulation, which was introduced in 2019.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Barrie
-
Ont. seniors charged in $5M pot bust
Two Caledon men in their late 60s are facing charges after the OPP say they dismantled an illegal cannabis butane oil production.
-
Homebuyers in limbo as Town of Midland disputes with developer
Homebuyers in a new development are living in limbo in Midland as the town and the builder dispute the project's conditions.
-
Bradford man, 20, charged in weekend homicide
Police in Bradford say they have identified a man killed on Sunday, and released the identity of the the young man accused in his death.
Kitchener
-
Local real estate market cooling as interest rates rise, according to industry professionals
Interest rate hikes have been another hurdle for many people still trying to buy homes.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
Police recover $50,000 worth of stolen 1/4 lb beef patties
A stolen tractor-trailer and the $50,000 worth of 1/4lb beef patties that were inside have been accounted for, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
Is the term 'frosh' offensive?
As orientation week continues at Western University, there’s a conversation happening about the term used to describe first year students and whether or not it's offensive.
-
Violent incident with box cutter-wielding man amplifies calls to help core area businesses
A frightening encounter has a downtown business owner calling on city hall to do more to address drug use, homelessness and street culture in London, Ont. On Monday, a man entered the Coffee Culture on Dundas Place and violently kicked the locked bathroom door while an employee was inside.
Windsor
-
Chatham man charged with attempted murder of police officer during traffic enforcement
Chatham-Kent police say a 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer during traffic enforcement as part of the back-to-school safety campaign.
-
E.C. Row Expressway reopens after crash near Jefferson
Windsor police have reopened the westbound lanes of E.C. Row Expressway after a collision.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
Montreal
-
Quebec Solidaire is the preferred choice among youth, but will they vote?
Young people, it appears, are listening when Québec Solidaire speaks. While poll after poll puts François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec far ahead of the pack in the race to the Oct. 3 provincial election, the top pick for voters between the age of 18 and 34 is Québec Solidaire.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade
Compared to her political adversaries, Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade stands out: she is a woman and a person of colour.
-
Legault apologizes for comments linking immigration with 'violence' and 'extremism'
Incumbent Quebec premier Francois Legault apologized Wednesday for comments he made during a press conference in which he made a link between immigrants and 'violence' and 'extremists.'
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
Officer's testimony at N.S. shooting inquiry indicates lessons for RCMP: experts
While news organizations weren't able to broadcast Const. Greg Wiley's testimony, his testimony has created a range of reactions.
-
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
-
'Puts Selkirk on the map': City reaches agreement for $400M solar glass manufacturing plant
A multi-million dollar investment in Selkirk, Man. is one step closer to becoming reality.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
New rules to protect airline passengers now in effect
New regulations on refunds for air travellers who have their flights cancelled or delayed have arrived in Canada.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Scattered showers, cooler in Calgary Thursday
High temperatures in Calgary are expected to stay in the mid-teens until the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Suspect in custody after 1 killed, 2 injured in northeast Edmonton
Police took 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence in to custody in relation to the attacks that killed one person and injured two others in northeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: A few more 'cool'/average days, then weekend heat
Temperatures are set to return to the mid-to-upper 20s for the weekend in Edmonton.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Vancouver
-
Here's how you can skate with Olympian Patrick Chan in Vancouver
Figure skating fans in Vancouver are being given the chance to share the ice with Olympian Patrick Chan.
-
B.C. lotto winner has 'always dreamt' of buying his own home
A B.C. lotto winner may now be able to enter the local real estate market after claiming a lotto prize late last month.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
Politics
-
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
-
Here's how many people voted to pick the Conservative Party of Canada's next leader
The Conservative party's next leader will be chosen by nearly 418,000 members.
-
Five policy questions Tory leadership front-runner Pierre Poilievre hasn't answered
As the race winds down, and with many expecting Pierre Poilievre to be named the party's next leader, here's a look at some of the pressing questions Poilievre hasn't yet answered - and is likely to face in the next general election.
Health
-
Stress during pregnancy may have a negative emotional impact on babies, study finds
Expectant mothers should try to take stock of their stress and reach out for help to reduce how often their newborn is likely to experience negative emotions, according to a new study.
-
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians say they have tested positive for COVID-19: Statistics Canada
Almost one in five Canadians say they tested positive for COVID-19 before April 2022, according to a national survey by Statistics Canada.
-
WHO: COVID cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over
The number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere in the world last week by about 12 per cent, according to the World Health Organization's latest weekly review of the pandemic issued Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
-
Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
-
Stunning new 8K footage shows Titanic as it's never been seen before
New footage has been released showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as it's never been seen before: in full 8K quality, the highest screen resolution currently available.
Entertainment
-
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century attends Toronto concert
It's been 51 years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
Here's what celebrities get in their gift bags at TIFF
As the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off, numerous celebrities arriving in the city to promote their latest films will be treated to a 'welcome to Toronto' themed gift bag. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what celebrities at this year's festival will receive.
-
Drake and LeBron James sued for $10M over TIFF documentary dispute
Drake, LeBron James and Future are being sued for $10-million over an intellectual property dispute surrounding a TIFF documentary.
Business
-
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
-
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession.
-
Truss: U.K. to cap domestic energy prices, end fracking ban
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Thursday that her government will cap domestic energy prices for homes and businesses to ease a cost-of-living crisis that has left people and businesses across the U.K. facing a bleak winter.
Lifestyle
-
Here they are: Obamas unveil their White House portraits
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of official portraits with a modern vibe: him standing expressionless against a white background and her seated on a sofa in the Red Room wearing a formal light blue dress.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
Sports
-
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
-
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
-
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by U.S. ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced.
Autos
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.