

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- The case of a senior executive of Chinese tech juggernaut Huawei Technologies returned to court in Vancouver today.

The U.S. Department of Justice laid out its case Monday against Meng Wanzhou and Huawei, unsealing 13 criminal counts of conspiracy, fraud and obstruction.

The indictment, based on 23 grand jury allegations, accuses Huawei and Meng of misrepresenting their ownership of a Hong Kong-based subsidiary between 2007 and 2017 in an effort to circumvent U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The company's U.S. branch is also accused of stealing trade secrets and equipment from cellphone provider T-Mobile USA.

Meng, who is the company's chief financial officer and daughter of its founder, is charged with bank fraud, wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit both.

She is free on bail in Vancouver after her arrest Dec. 1 at the behest of U.S. authorities, who Canadian officials say have already filed a formal request for Meng's extradition.

Huawei called on Washington to stop what it called "the unreasonable crackdown" on the company, and China today called on Washington to withdraw its request for Meng's extradition from Canada.

Meng's arrest has touched off a political furor marked by days of angry anti-Canada rhetoric from China's foreign ministry, culminating Sunday in the firing of John McCallum as Canada's ambassador to China.

McCallum, a former longtime Liberal MP and cabinet minister, had publicly expressed confidence in Meng's case against any U.S. extradition order.

Department of Justice Canada says #MengWanzhou will make an application to change the individual named as a surety in her bail order.The Crown is said to agree to application and it was anticipated at the time of the original bail order.

#MengWanzhou 's lawyer is now speaking to the judge.He says the Defence team for #Meng has been expanded.Richard Peck and Scott Fenton (and their teams) have been added to Defence team.

Defence now saying today's proceeding will deal with a change in surety and now he is discussing the Feb.6th court date.He is recommending that it is unnecessary for her to come back on the 6th. and that she could come back in March.

Defence says looking to move proceedings to March 6th as there is the need to wait for a response from Canada's Minister of Justice regarding the US extradition request.The date change is a joint request with the prosecution.

With a record of the case now filed, Defence for #MengWanzhou is suggesting the appearance that was scheduled for Feb 6th is not necessary. Her next court appearance will be March 6th at 10am.

Defence is now addressing issue about the change in surety.He says the intent of the request is to have one of original suggested sureties added back to bail conditions.This person originally did not have all the proper documents to make him an official surety.

So because the original surety didn't have the proper paperwork at the conclusion of the bail hearing last year,another woman stepped in.This person stepped in with a cash deposit.Defence and Prosecution have agreed to have the original surety restored.

