VANCOUVER - A judge has agreed to change the bail conditions for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies in Vancouver today, a day after the United States unsealed 13 criminal counts of conspiracy, fraud and obstruction against Meng Wanzhou and the company.

Meng appeared in B.C. Supreme Court seeking to replace an individual who provided a surety for her release with a couple who have agreed to put up their home as part of her $10 million bail.

Crown attorney John Gibb-Carsley agreed to the proposal by defence lawyer David Martin.

The case will return to court March 6 to discuss Canada's authority to proceed with an extradition request from the United States.

Meng, who is the company's chief financial officer and daughter of its founder, is charged in the U.S. with bank fraud, wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit both.

She is free on bail in Vancouver after her arrest Dec. 1 at the behest of U.S. authorities.