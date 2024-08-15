Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.

A statement from the board posted to the school's website says the resignation of Glenn Barnes is effective today.

The statement says the board held a special meeting Tuesday, where members concluded Barnes had breached their code of conduct when he shared Becky Winsor's email with her father in June.

Winsor's email called for the university to divest from "weapons manufacturing companies implicated in the genocide in Gaza," in reference to the Israel-Hamas war.

Barnes sent the message to her father, saying he was telling parents "just what their kids are doing."

The board's statement calls the incident a privacy breach and says it has been reported to the provincial Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner, as required by legislation.

