Member of Ontario crime family stalked by multiple people before murder: police
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 1:03PM EST
Hamilton police say multiple people using different vehicles were involved in stalking a member of a notorious Ontario crime family in the days before his murder last year.
Homicide detectives say Angelo Musitano was tracked for about a week before he was gunned down outside his home in Waterdown, Ont., in May 2017.
The initial investigation found a suspect had been watching Musitano from a 2006 Ford Fusion in the week leading up to the killing.
Investigators have since obtained security video that shows the driver of the Ford Fusion getting into a 2006 -2011 two-door black Honda Civic.
Police say security footage also shows a red 2017 Chevrolet Malibu parked outside Musitano's home the day before the shooting, and a grey or blue sedan "interacting" with the burgundy Fusion in the days leading up to the murder.
Musitano and his brother, Pat Musitano, were sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2000 to conspiracy to commit murder.
