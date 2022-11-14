Melanie Joly unveils sanctions, half-billion dollars for Ukraine military at G20
Canada is pledging $500 million for Ukraine's military as part of efforts to isolate Russia on the world stage.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the funding today at the G20 leaders' summit in Indonesia, where some countries say they want to preserve good relations with Russia.
The commitment means Ukraine's armed forces will receive surveillance and communications equipment, as well as fuel and medical supplies.
The half-billion dollar pledge is on top of the same amount the federal Liberal government announced in its budget this past spring.
Joly did not say when the funding would flow.
Canada also announced new sanctions against 23 Russians whom Joly says have violated the human rights of opposition leaders.
Thank you @JustinTrudeau & 🇨🇦 people for CAD500 million in defense aid to 🇺🇦. This again proves that 🇺🇦 & 🇨🇦 are true allies who share common values & have the same goals. We’ll always remember the help provided by the fraternal 🇨🇦 in the most difficult times. Together we’ll win!— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 14, 2022
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
Moderna said on Monday its updated COVID-19 booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot.
Indonesian officials: Russia's Lavrov treated at hospital
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was taken to the hospital because of a health concern following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, multiple Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized.
'Get him home so he can live': Metro Vancouver family trying to bring home father shot in Paraguay
Shemick Matusiak says he hasn’t been able to sleep or work for a week, ever since his father Richard was shot in the leg in Paraguay. The family desperately wants to bring him back to Canada to receive medical care.
How Canada has taken on more mortgage debt than any other G7 nation, explained in 5 charts
Borrowing is getting more expensive for those looking to take on a mortgage, but Canada may be facing more challenges than its G7 peers. A CTVNews.ca analysis looks at where we stand compared with other G7 nations when it comes to housing prices and indebtedness.
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
U.S. military whistleblower Chelsea Manning releases book detailing 'coming-of-age' story
Chelsea Manning releases a book, 'README.txt', detailing the moments leading up to when she leaked confidential U.S military records in 2010.
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the Russian withdrawal from Kherson as the 'beginning of the end of the war' on Monday, as he lauded soldiers and took selfies with them in the recently liberated southern city.
Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks for about three hours Monday in their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, aiming to 'manage' differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.
-
This is how much Ontarians have to make per hour to afford where they live
The Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN) revealed how much Ontarians need to make an hour to cover their living costs these days.
-
Coroner's inquest into fatal shooting of teen by Toronto police begins
A coroner's inquest into the death of a distraught teen shot and killed by police in Toronto is set to begin today.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.
-
Alfredsson finally enters Hockey Hall of Fame tonight
Ottawa Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson will take his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame tonight after waiting for the honour since 2017.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry starts hearing from senior federal officials
The Public Order Emergency Commission has started hearing from federal officials as it continues its inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. On the witness stand on Monday are Rob Stewart and Dominic Rochon.
Barrie
-
High-speed chase ends in swamp
A young man faces almost a dozen charges after fleeing police on Nov. 11, 2022.
-
School bus delays across parts of the region
Students in some areas can hit snooze once Monday morning as many school buses have been delayed approximately 10 to 15 minutes.
-
Yard waste collection continues Saturdays in November
Yard-waste collection delays have led to Saturday pick-ups throughout Barrie in November.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo businesses react to mask recommendation by Ontario’s top doctor
Ontario’s top doctor is expected to make an announcement Monday to urge the public to start masking again in public places in an effort to help overwhelmed children’s hospitals.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.
-
Local philanthropists matching donations up to $1.2 million for St. Mary's Hospital
Some local philanthropists are hoping they and the community will soon be donating a combined $2.4 million to a Kitchener hospital.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.
-
Schools that kept mask mandates saw significantly fewer COVID-19 cases: study
Masking in schools can lead to significantly fewer COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to a new U.S. study that looked at more than 70 school districts to compare those that had mask mandates with those that didn’t.
-
Tow truck driver face charges after allegedly firing shots at rival company
London police say two men are facing charges after allegedly following a rival tow truck on Adelaide Street South Saturday night and firing shots at the man driving.
Windsor
-
Masks 'strongly recommended': Here's how officials in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are responding
Windsor-Essex officials are responding to a recommendation by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health for people to start wearing a mask in all indoor public setting.
-
CK police looking for reported stolen vehicle
Chatham-Kent police are hoping the public can help find a stolen vehicle. Police say the blue 2012 Hyundai Accent was stolen from an Albert Street home in Wallaceburg.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.
Montreal
-
Quebec's College of Physicians recommends masking in public as child respiratory infections surge
Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending the use of masks in public as hospitals battle a surge of respiratory virus cases among children. Children's hospitals across the country are stretched thin, in part due to the rise of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood bug that can lead to hospitalization in severe cases. According to Canada's latest report on respiratory viruses, RSV levels are above what's expected for this time of year, and rising.
-
Woman dead after car plunges into Lachine Canal
A 76-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was in plunged into the Lachine Canal in Montreal on Sunday. Police suspect speed may have been a factor in the car crashing through a guardrail near the corner of St. Patrick and LaPierre streets in LaSalle.
-
First snowfall of the season expected this week in Quebec
Quebecers will see the first snowflakes of the winter season this week, according to Environment Canada, but some regions are already under a white blanket on Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
Some Maritimers still waiting for financial assistance nearly two months post-Fiona
Nearly two months after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across the region, some residents are growing frustrated as they continue waiting for financial assistance.
-
Snowfall warnings no longer in effect in northern New Brunswick
Snowfall warnings that were issued for parts of northern New Brunswick Monday morning are no longer in effect.
-
N.B. police investigating financial extortion of teenage boys on social media
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating several reports of teenage boys being financially extorted online.
Winnipeg
-
Blue Bombers advancing to third straight Grey Cup
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have punched their ticket to Regina for the 109th Grey Cup.
-
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
Moderna said on Monday its updated COVID-19 booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot.
-
'Why should this sit there and collect dust?': Vintage jean store reopens in Winnipeg after being closed for more than 30 years
Winnipeggers who like to buy vintage clothing have the perfect opportunity to add to their wardrobe as a local jean shop that was in operation between the late 70s and early 90s is now back in business.
Calgary
-
Vigil held for man killed in Falconridge shooting, suspect in custody
Family and friends of a 41-year-old man who was shot and killed Saturday morning gathered a day later for a vigil in the area where he died.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary faces midweek flurries
Another milder week ahead in Calgary.
-
Experts say low diesel supply means Canadians are 'going to pay'
Economists and petroleum watchers are warning even more massive diesel price jumps are on the way, and they'll impact everyone in Canada -- regardless of what you fuel up with.
Edmonton
-
4 people killed in northern Alberta house fire
RCMP say four people were killed when a home in northern Alberta went up in flames Saturday morning.
-
Pharmacists adapting to meet demand for children's cold and flu medications
While pharmacy shelves may not be stocked with children's cold and flu medication as Canada deals with a national shortage, local pharmacists say parents have other options to help their children get the medicine they need.
-
Cree composer Balfour helps Edmonton choir tell stories of Indigenous soldiers
A story of Indigenous soldiers who fought for Canada in the First World War, and then were denied rights upon returning home, was told Sunday evening by a local choir and renowned Cree composer.
Vancouver
-
Surrey police: report expected on transition to municipal force
The future of policing in Surrey is expected to become clearer this week. City council is set to receive an update at a meeting Monday night about the transition to a municipal force.
-
Canucks fan says misogyny a factor after man belittled her cheering at a game
Vancouver Canucks fan Hayley Montes was left rattled after being belittled by another spectator in the stands – an incident she says is an example of the kind of misogyny in sports directed at female fans, journalists and athletes.
-
Melanie Joly unveils sanctions, half-billion dollars for Ukraine military at G20
Canada is pledging $500 million for Ukraine's military as part of efforts to isolate Russia on the world stage.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry starts hearing from senior federal officials
The Public Order Emergency Commission has started hearing from federal officials as it continues its inquiry into the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. On the witness stand on Monday are Rob Stewart and Dominic Rochon.
-
Melanie Joly unveils sanctions, half-billion dollars for Ukraine military at G20
Canada is pledging $500 million for Ukraine's military as part of efforts to isolate Russia on the world stage.
-
MPs to review Canada's extradition system in coming justice committee hearings
The House of Commons justice committee is getting set to review Canada's extradition system: a move welcomed by critics who have long called for reforms to the process for sending people to face incarceration and prosecution abroad.
Health
-
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
Moderna said on Monday its updated COVID-19 booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot.
-
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
-
Ford tells Ontarians to 'wear a mask' ahead of top doctor's expected recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is advising the public to 'wear a mask every time possible' a day before the province’s top doctor is set to recommend masking on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
-
Unmanned, solar-powered U.S. space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
-
Twitter rivals emerge as options amid Elon Musk take over
Twitter has been a bit of a mess since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, while it's not clear if the drama is causing many users to leave, lesser-known sites Mastodon and even Tumblr are emerging as new (or renewed) alternatives.
Entertainment
-
Nickelback, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw to headline Boots and Hearts 2023
Nickelback will headline Boots and Hearts next year, marking their first appearance at the country music festival. The Canadian rockers will perform Aug. 11, while country superstars Keith Urban and Tim McGraw will take to the stage on Aug 12 and 13.
-
U.S. military whistleblower Chelsea Manning releases book detailing 'coming-of-age' story
Chelsea Manning releases a book, 'README.txt', detailing the moments leading up to when she leaked confidential U.S military records in 2010.
-
'Black Panther' sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022
The box office roared back to life with the long-awaited release of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' The Marvel sequel earned $180 million in ticket sales from more than 4,396 theatres in the U.S. and Canada, according to estimates from The Walt Disney Co. on Sunday.
Business
-
Slowdown will impact low-income earners most, Macklem says at diversity conference
Low-income Canadians are the hardest hit by high inflation and will be disproportionately affected by the impending economic slowdown, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech Monday.
-
Stocks waver on Wall Street; big tech firms weigh on indexes
Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as markets cool down following their biggest weekly gain since the summer.
-
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH: How to fold a fitted sheet and other frustrating laundry
Tackling two of the most frustrating items in laundry baskets everywhere, Canadian TikTok star Melissa Pateras shows how to neatly fold the dreaded fitted sheet and bulky hooded sweater.
-
Nickelback, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw to headline Boots and Hearts 2023
Nickelback will headline Boots and Hearts next year, marking their first appearance at the country music festival. The Canadian rockers will perform Aug. 11, while country superstars Keith Urban and Tim McGraw will take to the stage on Aug 12 and 13.
-
U.S. military whistleblower Chelsea Manning releases book detailing 'coming-of-age' story
Chelsea Manning releases a book, 'README.txt', detailing the moments leading up to when she leaked confidential U.S military records in 2010.
Sports
-
Former MMA fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dies at 38
Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, an MMA light heavyweight fighter who went 23-6 in his career, has died. He was 38.
-
Argos down Alouettes 34-27 to advance to Grey Cup game
McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw two touchdown passes as the Toronto Argonauts punched their ticket to the Grey Cup with a 34-27 home win over the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division final Sunday.
-
Blue Bombers advancing to third straight Grey Cup
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have punched their ticket to Regina for the 109th Grey Cup.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.