Melanie Joly unveils sanctions, half-billion dollars for Ukraine military at G20

BALI, INDONESIA -

Canada is pledging $500 million for Ukraine's military as part of efforts to isolate Russia on the world stage.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the funding today at the G20 leaders' summit in Indonesia, where some countries say they want to preserve good relations with Russia.

The commitment means Ukraine's armed forces will receive surveillance and communications equipment, as well as fuel and medical supplies.

The half-billion dollar pledge is on top of the same amount the federal Liberal government announced in its budget this past spring.

Joly did not say when the funding would flow.

Canada also announced new sanctions against 23 Russians whom Joly says have violated the human rights of opposition leaders.

Thank you @JustinTrudeau & 🇨🇦 people for CAD500 million in defense aid to 🇺🇦. This again proves that 🇺🇦 & 🇨🇦 are true allies who share common values & have the same goals. We’ll always remember the help provided by the fraternal 🇨🇦 in the most difficult times. Together we’ll win! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 14, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022