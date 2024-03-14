Canada

    • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returns to Instagram to tease new food, cookbook, cutlery brand

    Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, speaks at the 2024 South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP) Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, speaks at the 2024 South by Southwest Conference in Austin, Texas. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram to tease a new brand that records show could feature jams, household items, cookbooks and cutlery.

    The former actor left Instagram when she got engaged to Prince Harry. On Thursday, a new account called American Riviera Orchard appeared on Instagram, saying it was created by Meghan.The unverified account had a link to a website to join a waitlist to learn more details.

    Documents filed in February with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registered the American Riviera Orchard name and sought trademark protection for a variety of goods and services.

