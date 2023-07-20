Meet the young Canadians spending summer battling wildfires
When Reese Lange was in kindergarten, she dreamed of joining the police. But it was in high school that she realized her true calling.
The 21-year-old is now part of an army of young men and women, many of them college students, who are spending their summer battling what could be one of Canada's worst fire seasons on record.
They are drawn together by a sense of duty and comradeship.
But the risks they face were brought home last week by the death in British Columbia of Devyn Gale, a nursing student. Aged just 19, Gale was already in her third summer as a wildland firefighter when she was crushed by a falling tree as her team battled an out-of-control blaze near her hometown of Revelstoke in the southern Interior.
Lange is undergoing firefighting training at Lakeland College in Vermilion, central Alberta, but has already seen action battling blazes in the province this summer. She said Gale's death was "devastating" but only made her more determined.
"I feel like it makes me want to be a firefighter more and kind of learn more so that I can protect myself and my teammates," said Lange.
She said the tragedy had bonded her class of 31 student firefighters, underscoring their shared goals of saving lives and watching each other's backs.
The B.C. Wildfire Service said in a statement that it employs about 1,600 seasonal personnel each year, and about a third are post-secondary students working during their summer vacation.
"As our core wildfire season happens at a time when many students have their summer break, they are often looking for work at that time. As such, 30 to 35 per cent of them would normally be expected to return to school in the fall," said the statement.
Ken McMullen, president of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs, said "a great deal of students" are involved in wildland firefighting.
Wildland firefighters are often hired for one pay season, typically between the end of May and mid-September. He said that in summer months, the number of paid wildland firefighters spikes compared to volunteer firefighters.
"We don't see a big increase of volunteerism for those four months that students are back at home, away from school," he said.
"We do see an increase of wildland firefighters, because it's a pay opportunity, whereas volunteering in your communities is not a pay opportunity."
The starting hourly wage for firefighters in B.C. ranges from $26 to $30 per hour with more for overtime and standby hours.
But for some young firefighters, it's not just about the pay. It's a calling.
Lange's classmate Mark Uwazny, 21, said he decided to become a firefighter in Grade 9 after he was involved in the rescue of a fellow Boy Scout who had gone into thermal shock during a winter survival challenge.
"(It was) the way that we just kind of all came together as a community to make sure that this one person got everything that they needed in a timely fashion," said Uwazny.
From that moment on, his family expected him to work in the emergency services.
Uwazny said his family was "happy and excited" when he decided to become a firefighter through Lakeland's training course.
In May, Uwazny and Lange spent five or six evenings fighting wildfires that burned about 62 square kilometres in Parkland County, west of Edmonton.
Seeing a wildfire up close for the first time was an "unreal and crazy" experience, said Lange.
Already they feel like they are part of the firefighting community, and Uwazny said the loss of Gale felt like "losing a family member."
"In our class, there are 31 of us (it's) something that could happen to one of us and there goes your family," said Uwazny.
But the other part of being in a family is the strength of the bonds, he added.
Some young firefighters only last a few seasons. Jennifer Seguin lasted nine, on and off.
She joined the BC Wildfire Service in summer 2005, when she was on break from studying social work at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C.
Like Gale, she was 19 at the time. She said news of Gale's death left her in "shock and complete devastation," as Gale's circumstances resonated with her own former life. Seguin now works in health care in Manitoba.
"Devyn's passing is such a tragedy as she was one of many young people doing this job she was headed in a direction where she was going to give back to the community as a nurse and help other people along their health journey," said Seguin, her voice trembling.
She said firefighting was a tough job of sacrifice, sometimes involving 16-hour days in remote locations.
Seguin recalled a "scary" encounter in 2017 when her crew faced a fire in Princeton, B.C.
"We were one of the first crews on scene and the conditions were very dry, very hot. The wind was blowing and it was an intensity that required we pulled away from the fire," she said.
"We had to get close to understand what the nature of it was. And when we knew that there wasn't anything we could do with the resources we had we pulled back."
In addition to the extreme conditions, the job also meant missing out on traditional summer activities, or major life events like a friend's wedding.
But it was an experience Seguin said she "wouldn't trade for anything."
"I am very grateful and privileged that I had the opportunity and that I was able to participate," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Decision to transfer Paul Bernardo 'sound' and followed protocol, corrections review finds
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Decision to transfer Paul Bernardo 'sound' and followed protocol, corrections review finds
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws and policies, a review has found. He will remain at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, according to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Ottawa working to prevent further wildfire tragedy after deaths: environment minister
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government is doing everything it can to prevent further tragedy after wildfires claimed three lives last week.
Here's where your city ranks in terms of being the 'greenest'
A new study has ranked Canada's greenest cities based on walkability, cycling infrastructure, greenspace and more. Here's where your city placed.
Netanyahu visit to Canada 'not on the table,' says PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is not currently planning to join the American president in inviting his Israeli counterpart for a visit.
Meet the young Canadians spending summer battling wildfires
Wildland firefighters are often hired for one pay season, typically between the end of May and mid-September. He said that in summer months, the number of paid wildland firefighters spikes compared to volunteer firefighters.
Russia's Wagner mercenaries launch joint training with Belarusian military near Poland's border
Mercenaries from Russian military company Wagner launched joint drills with the Belarusian military on Thursday, almost a month after their short-lived rebellion against Moscow.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
W5 profiles the man who makes the sounds for breaking bones and squealing tires in Hollywood’s biggest films; and he does it from a small town in Ontario. Watch 'Sound Farms' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Decision to transfer Paul Bernardo 'sound' and followed protocol, corrections review finds
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws and policies, a review has found. He will remain at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, according to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
-
Video shows arrest of alleged drunk driver who was 5 times over legal limit in Vaughan, Ont.
Video of an 'extremely' intoxicated driver who was allegedly more than five times over the legal limit when he was pulled off the road north of Toronto has been released by police.
-
Gun violence in Toronto on the decline according to new data
New data released by Toronto police shows the city has seen fewer shootings so far this year compared to 2022.
Ottawa
-
Collision involving an OC Transpo bus and a pedestrian in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11 a.m.
-
No funding for LRT Stage 3 until 'we straighten out' issues with the O-Train, premier says
Premier Doug Ford says there will be no new provincial funding to extend Ottawa's light rail transit system to Barrhaven and Kanata until the city of Ottawa and OC Transpo fix the problems with the current O-Train line between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Here's when Ottawa could see 30 to 50 mm of rain
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 30 to 50 mm of rain tonight and Friday.
Barrie
-
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
-
Woman accused of drunk driving in Essa Township with unusual passenger in vehicle
Provincial police arrested a suspected drunk driver with an unusual passenger.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Georgian Bay
One person has died after a vehicle was submerged in the water of Georgian Bay Wednesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
How a new Waterloo Region partnership plans to build 10,000 'half-priced' homes
A new partnership led by Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region aims to create 10,000 new, affordable and attainable homes in the region by 2030.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Decision to transfer Paul Bernardo 'sound' and followed protocol, corrections review finds
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws and policies, a review has found. He will remain at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, according to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
-
Woolwich, Ont. man charged with child pornography-related offences after cross-border investigation
A 45-year-old man is facing several charges, including making child sexual abuse material, in connection to a report of a 13-year-old youth being lured online.
London
-
Homeless return to camping area dismantled by St. Thomas officials
Just 24 hours after St. Thomas Police, city officials and social services dismantled a homeless encampment, some tents have returned.
-
Possibility of severe weather Thursday into Friday
According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into early this evening.
-
City council at impasse over remote work for 170 employees
A long and meandering debate by members of city council ended where it began.
Windsor
-
Windsor truck driver wins $132,368 with Lotto 6/49
A Windsor grandfather is making plans for his new money after winning $132,368 with Lotto 6/49.
-
Dump truck hits utility pole on Walker Road
Windsor police say Walker Road at Division is closed after a dump truck struck a utility pole.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor-Essex
Ranging from 30 per cent to 60 per cent chances, rain and warm temperatures will dominate through until Wednesday of next week.
Montreal
-
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
-
West Island popcorn store fined $2,500 by OQLF
A West Island popcorn store was fined $2,500 by Quebec's language watchdog for not having a French website.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Decision to transfer Paul Bernardo 'sound' and followed protocol, corrections review finds
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws and policies, a review has found. He will remain at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, according to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
Atlantic
-
Families of military members killed in 2020 Cyclone helicopter crash sue manufacturer
The families of the six Canadian Armed Forces members who were killed when a Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.
-
N.S. officer accepts blame for error in rape probe but says officers could have acted
A Halifax police officer accused of mishandling the investigation of an alleged sexual assault in 2018 says he accepts blame for failing to collect the woman's clothing as evidence.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia reach four-year deal with province
The new deal reached between Doctors Nova Scotia and the province Thursday will provide meaningful improvements in primary and specialty care, the president of the physicians association says.
Winnipeg
-
New gun lab aimed at speeding up criminal investigations across Manitoba
The Manitoba government is putting up $5.2 million for a new gun lab at the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.
-
'Something deeply wrong in play': Advocates concerned with continued youth violence in Winnipeg
Violent youth crime appears to be on an upward trend in Winnipeg and organizations that support youth are concerned about the current state.
-
'An absolute disrespect': Brandon's new rule requiring residents to shovel sidewalks causes concern
People living in Brandon will have to clear a bit more snow this winter after city council passed new changes requiring residents to clear sidewalks.
Calgary
-
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
-
Man charged with drug trafficking following Calgary woman's overdose death
One man is facing charges following the overdose death of a Calgary woman this past spring.
-
'Quite catastrophic': Fire burns through 6 businesses at southwest strip mall
A large team of firefighters descended on a fire that broke out inside a southwest Calgary strip mall Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
-
Alberta driver, trucking company charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
A commercial driver and trucking company from Alberta have been charged in a fatal crash on Highway 17 that killed a 33-year-old man north of Wawa, Ont., in November.
-
Why is a giant donair costume being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit
An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.
Vancouver
-
Father of allegedly abducted Surrey kids shares new details about their disappearance
The father of two young Surrey children allegedly abducted by their mother in the Okanagan is sharing new details about their disappearance.
-
Vancouver’s oldest brewery told to remove 10-year-old mural due to bylaw violations
The team behind Storm Brewing says it’s been notified by the city that it must remove a mural that’s decorated the business at 310 Commercial Dr. for the past decade, due to bylaw violations.
-
Neuropsychologist named new president of University of British Columbia
The University of British Columbia has named neuropsychologist and Carleton University leader Benoit-Antoine Bacon as its new president and vice-chancellor.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Decision to transfer Paul Bernardo 'sound' and followed protocol, corrections review finds
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws and policies, a review has found. He will remain at La Macaza Institution in Quebec, according to CSC Commissioner Anne Kelly.
-
B.C. ports in limbo as union rescinds 72-hour strike notice
The fallout from the labour dispute at British Columbia ports continues to unfold, as the union representing about 7,400 workers abruptly rescinded a strike notice hours after issuing it.
-
Netanyahu visit to Canada 'not on the table,' says PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is not currently planning to join the American president in inviting his Israeli counterpart for a visit.
Health
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
-
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
-
Wave your hands: Amazon will let you pay with a wave at all Whole Foods stores
Amazon will let customers at all of its Whole Foods stores pay with a simple wave of their hand.
-
Scientists head to Nunavut island to help solve Mars methane mystery
A team of researchers has travelled to a remote Arctic island in the hopes of better understanding the possibility of life on Mars.
Entertainment
-
Pop star Shakira will face a second tax probe in Spain
Pop star Shakira is facing more trouble from Spain's tax office after a court near Barcelona said Thursday that it had agreed to open an investigation into a second case of alleged tax fraud by the Colombian singer.
-
Home searched in Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing is tied to uncle of long-dead suspect
A home Las Vegas police searched this week in connection with the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur is tied to a man long known to detectives investigating the case, whose nephew had emerged as a suspect shortly after the rapper's killing.
-
Tupac Shakur's long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search
Las Vegas police confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of Tupac Shakur, propelling the case back into the spotlight nearly 30 years after his death.
Business
-
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
-
Turkiye hikes interest rates in another sign of economic normalcy. But markets expected more
Tukiye's central bank raised its key interest rate Thursday, another sign of commitment to a traditional path of battling inflation but still falling below expectations after critics blamed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies for inflaming a cost-of-living crisis.
-
Netflix falls as benefits from password-sharing crackdown to take time
Shares of Netflix tumbled nine per cent on Thursday after the video-streaming pioneer's lacklustre revenue rise sparked concerns of a longer road to growth from its new initiatives.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto TikTok creator exposes shocking examples of Canadian shrinkflation
Neal Chauhan, a Toronto-based TikTok creator, is using the app to shine a light on 'shrinkflation,' or the covert, cost-cutting measures used by manufacturers to deceive consumers into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they are.
-
Flooded with sightseers, Europe's iconic churches struggle to accommodate both worship and tourism
A recent Saturday evening Mass at Sagrada Familia parish had all the hallmarks of a neighbourhood worship service, from prayers for ill and deceased members to name-day wishes for two congregants in the pews.
-
Here's how to explore the Canadian outdoors on a budget
Exploring the great Canadian outdoors can be costly, but an avid hiker and environmentalist says there are many ways to go camping without breaking the bank.
Sports
-
New Zealand opens Women's World Cup with a 1-0 upset over Norway on emotional 1st day in host nation
Hannah Wilkinson scored to open the second half and New Zealand went on to upset Norway 1-0 on Thursday for its first-ever win at the Women's World Cup, hours after a shooting in downtown Auckland shocked the host nation.
-
First-round draft pick Arjun Nimmala fits right in with Blue Jays organization
As soon as Arjun Nimmala arrived in Toronto, he knew he belonged with the Blue Jays.
-
Women's World Cup brings a surge of soccer interest in co-host Australia well before kick off
Like other 2023 Women's World Cup teams, Canada held a public training session ahead of its opening match. Players from Melbourne-based Heidelberg United FC watched the Olympic champions practice on their field, preparing for Friday's game against Nigeria.
Autos
-
Average new car price in Canada now tops $66K
At the height of the pandemic, many car dealerships had empty lots and customers waiting for orders as factories had to shut down due to supply chain issues and a shortage of microchips. Now, due to low inventory levels and a surge in demand, new and used car prices continue to rise.
-
Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue
Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.