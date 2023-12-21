Measures for Canadians with families trapped in Gaza expected to be announced today

Ottawa -

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says Immigration Minister Marc Miller is expected to make an announcement today about special measures for Canadians with family members trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The immigration minister has scheduled a press conference this afternoon, promising an update on help for those affected by the conflict in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Gaza became a battlefield after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 17, killing 1,200 Israeli civilians and military members.

The retaliatory siege, bombardments and ground attacks have left 19,600 civilians and combatants in Gaza dead.

The Canadian government has worked to get 660 Canadian permanent residents, their spouses and children out of Gaza.

But Canadians with extended family members in the war zone, including parents, grandchildren and siblings, have been pleading with the government to help their loved ones.