Canada

    • Measures for Canadians with families trapped in Gaza expected to be announced today

    Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Ottawa -

    The National Council of Canadian Muslims says Immigration Minister Marc Miller is expected to make an announcement today about special measures for Canadians with family members trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip. 

    The immigration minister has scheduled a press conference this afternoon, promising an update on help for those affected by the conflict in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

    Gaza became a battlefield after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 17, killing 1,200 Israeli civilians and military members.

    The retaliatory siege, bombardments and ground attacks have left 19,600 civilians and combatants in Gaza dead.

    The Canadian government has worked to get 660 Canadian permanent residents, their spouses and children out of Gaza.

    But Canadians with extended family members in the war zone, including parents, grandchildren and siblings, have been pleading with the government to help their loved ones.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 15 dead, 30 injured in a mass shooting in downtown Prague

    An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague, killing 15 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic's worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city's rescue service said.

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?

    Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?

    W5

    W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down

    Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News