

The Canadian Press





TRINITY BAY, N.L. - Help is likely on the way today for the beloved Newfoundland pony, once an essential part of the province's cultural life but now critically endangered.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will announce measures aimed at preserving the pony, which helped the people of the province harvest the resources of the sea, soil and forest for hundreds of years.

The pony outlived its Irish, English, Celtic and Scottish ancestors to become a unique breed. But the number of ponies has dropped from 10,000 to less than 200.

Gerry Byrne, the minister of Fisheries and Land Resources, is scheduled to "make an announcement relating to Newfoundland Pony preservation" in Hopeall, N.L., this morning, along with Newfoundland Pony Society president Jack Harris.

The pony is considered "all purpose" because it has strength, stamina, courage, intelligence, obedience and common sense, and was plentiful until the advent of all-terrain vehicles.

Many were rounded up for one-way trips to meat plants, eventually winding up on dinner tables in Belgium and France.