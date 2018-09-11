McMaster University student seriously injured after stabbing: police
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 4:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 4:47PM EDT
Hamilton police say they are looking for a group of young men after a university student was left with what they described as life-altering injuries following a stabbing.
They say the 18-year-old McMaster University student, who is from Kingston, Ont., was walking home with friends from a party on Saturday around 1 a.m. when he became involved in an altercation with a group of men.
Police allege the student was stabbed in the back of the neck with an unknown sharp object and the group then fled on foot.
The student is in hospital with serious injuries.
Police say they are looking for between five to eight men who were wearing T-shirts and shorts, and say investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance video.
McMaster University says it has provided the student and his family counselling support in hospital
"We're extremely concerned for the student's well-being and our focus has been on making sure he and his family is supported and assisted during what has been a very difficult time for them," said McMaster's spokesman Gord Arbeau.
"McMaster doesn't have a history of these events so when they happen they're jarring."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto police offer reward in 2016 homicide, believe man was not intended target
- Greenpeace Canada suing Ontario over repeal of cap and trade
- St. Thomas, Ont. mother accused of extreme child neglect
- McMaster University student seriously injured after stabbing: police
- Canadian military seeks to reassure allies as legalized marijuana draws near