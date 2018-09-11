

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say they are looking for a group of young men after a university student was left with what they described as life-altering injuries following a stabbing.

They say the 18-year-old McMaster University student, who is from Kingston, Ont., was walking home with friends from a party on Saturday around 1 a.m. when he became involved in an altercation with a group of men.

Police allege the student was stabbed in the back of the neck with an unknown sharp object and the group then fled on foot.

The student is in hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they are looking for between five to eight men who were wearing T-shirts and shorts, and say investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance video.

McMaster University says it has provided the student and his family counselling support in hospital

"We're extremely concerned for the student's well-being and our focus has been on making sure he and his family is supported and assisted during what has been a very difficult time for them," said McMaster's spokesman Gord Arbeau.

"McMaster doesn't have a history of these events so when they happen they're jarring."