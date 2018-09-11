McMaster student left with life-altering injuries after stabbing: police
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 4:03PM EDT
Hamilton police say they are looking for a group of young men after a university student was left with life-altering injuries following a stabbing.
They say the 18-year-old McMaster University student, who is from Kingston, Ont., was walking home with friends from a party on Saturday around 1 a.m. when he became involved in an altercation with a group of men.
Police allege the student was stabbed in the back of the neck with an unknown sharp object.
They say the group then fled on foot.
The student is in hospital with serious injuries.
Police say they are looking for between five to eight men who were wearing T-shirts and shorts and say investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance video.
