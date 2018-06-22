

CTVNews.ca Staff





The brother of one of the alleged victims of Bruce McArthur is in Toronto to follow the court case and to support the LGBT community as the city hosts its first Pride parade since McArthur’s arrest.

Omer Esen flew to Toronto from London, U.K., for the court appearance, hoping to catch a glimpse of the man accused of killing his brother, Selim.

McArthur is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of eight men, including seven with ties to the city’s gay community. He appeared briefly by video link Friday before his case was put over until July 23.

At the courthouse, Esen shared with CTV Toronto a statement from him and his brother, Ferhat Cinar that says they still “find it hard to come to terms” with their youngest brother’s death.

They called Selim “kind-hearted, open, independent-minded and curious,” and that at 44, he was “too young to leave us.”

The brothers also offered their thanks to members of the LGBT community as well as family and friends of the other alleged victims, for “putting pressure on authorities for a full investigation” into the multiple disappearances in the city’s gay village.

“As yet, we have more questions than answers,” they wrote. “It is deeply worrying to see that it took years for the authorities to act upon the cases of missing persons reports.”

Their words come as the city prepares to hold its annual Pride parade without uniformed police officers, who organizers excluded from marching in the event for the second year in a row.

Officers will still be in attendance to monitor the crowds, but will appear without their uniforms.

The deliberate exclusion highlights the tension and anger that exists within the gay community against the city’s police, who many believe have not taken enough action when community members go missing.

While police have made progress investigating the deaths of McArthur’s eight alleged victims, Nicki Ward, director of the Church-Wellesley Neighbourhood Association told CTV’s Your Morning that there is still much anger within the community.

“Relations are going to take a very long time to be restored,” she said, adding “there needs to be a massive shift in attitude” among police before there can be hope of rebuilding connections.

This year, Pride parade organizers plan to end the parade with a march entitled, “Until We’re Safe March.” Attendees will be encouraged to wear black T-shirts and armbands to honour LGBT members who have died by violence and those who continue to feel unsafe.

Meanwhile, Esen told CTV Toronto that he will be meeting with Toronto police to talk about the McArthur case, and will attend a few Pride events, to honour his brother and the other alleged victims.

With a report from CTV Toronto's Tracy Tong