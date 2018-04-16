

CTVNews.ca Staff





Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur has been charged with an eighth count of first-degree murder.

The victim, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, was killed sometime between Sept. 3 and Dec. 14 2015, reports CTV Toronto’s Tamara Cherry.

Toronto police are expected to reveal more about how they identified Kanagaratnam at a news conference Monday morning.

McArthur, 66, has already been charged in the deaths of seven other men who disappeared from Toronto’s LGBTQ neighbourhood between 2010 and 2017.

Last week, investigators said they had identified a deceased man from a photo they had released last month.

Police said at the time believed the man was one of McArthur’s victims and requested the public’s help in learning who he was.

Investigators did not release the man’s name last week because they had not been able to notify his next of kin.

Police said it was rare for them to release a photo of a potential victim, but they said “good feedback” from the public – including more than 500 tips -- helped them identify the man.

Investigators initially released a digitally altered photograph of the unknown man on March 5. A month later, they released an image created by a forensic sketch artist and distributed that image internationally. Within days, they announced they had made an ID.

None of the allegations against McArthur have been proven in court.